Sherman citizens got a detailed look at the city’s new high school, which is currently under construction, thanks to a video presented to the Sherman Independent School District board of trustees Monday evening.

The video demonstrated different aspects of the school with several animated concept renderings. The full video was also streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel.

“We are trying to involve more looks as we go throughout the project,” Sherman ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tyson Bennett. “There is a lot of work going on between the rain. We are getting ready for moving on.”

Several prominent members of the school district and members of the community were quoted in the video. Among them was Sherman ISD Superintendent David Hicks who introduced the high school at the start of the video.

“As superintendent of schools, I am often asked what makes Sherman a great community,” Hicks said. “Here is what I know: Sherman is family focused, rich in tradition, committed to educational excellence. Together we are building Bearcats. It’s more than a school; it’s a life-changing experience that will set the course for generations.”

Sherman Mayor David Plyler also spoke highly of the new school campus.

“The new Sherman High School will forever change the face of our great city,” Plyler said. “When you look at the impact this facility will have — the ripples will resonate across our community for decades.”

The video also featured Sherman High School Principal Jenifer Politi saying the district is “opening the doors to a new learning facility that will significantly impact student performance and teacher morale.”

Board President Tom Millerick asked Bennett whether the weather has had any impact on the construction. Bennett said it had and explained how the work was progressing despite the rain.

“The weather has affected us,” Bennett said. “There have been weather days built into the project. The construction managers have ways to mitigate that rain as best as they possibly can. One example of that is they put out thick mats to set the cranes on to pour the piers while it rains or is muddy.”

The Sherman ISD voters approved a $176 million bond to build a new high school in November 2017. The plan was developed by the Sherman ISD citizens advisory committee made up of over 70 individuals from the community.