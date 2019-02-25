In terms of attractions, the Lubbock Science Spectrum and Omni Theater changed the cultural trajectory of the community, providing an educational venue with an impressive catalog of films, exhibits and events under its belt. It hardly seems possible, but the Science Spectrum is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and we’re glad so many people worked long and hard to bring what has become a beloved institution to life.

The facility is a must-see field-trip destination for classrooms around the region as well as a community spot for families throughout the year. Annual events such as “Critter Fest” and the “Spooky Science Carnival” around Halloween are community traditions. It all started when former Lubbock Mayor Alan Henry and his wife, Cassandra, visited the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia while attending the U.S. Conference for Mayors.

“It was unlike any other museum you’d ever been to because all of the activities centered around something that was kind of a science idea,” Cassandra Henry, president of the Lubbock Science Spectrum and Omni Theater, said in our story last week, “but it was portrayed in an interactive and fun way.”

That moment served as a catalyst for the Henrys and many others to begin work on a similar museum in Lubbock. It was a novel concept in the mid-1980s, but the Henrys brought together a cross-section of effective community volunteers, focused on the mission. After a few exploratory events, the Lubbock Science and Technology Project was designated as a 501(c)3 organization and bloomed at the intersection of 50th Street and Slide Road in February 1989, according to our story.

A few years later in 1993, the museum moved to its current location on South Loop 289, soon adding what was then the second domed theater in the state. In the years since, the Science Spectrum has expanded its community presence through outreach and engagement events while staying true to its mission as an interactive museum dedicated to the wonders and principles of science.

“We offer lots of programming to attract both local, regional and tourist-type visitors to the institution,” James Nesmith, administrative manager of the museum, said in our story. “But, that ability to be able to have an impact on the community, not only locally, but regionally by being able to travel and take programming out to them has significantly changed our impact or reach to the region.”

Over the course of 30 years, more than 600 people have worked at the Science Spectrum, according to our story, with some continuing to work in museums and in the field of education. They were touched by the Science Spectrum’s unique place in the community.

“I think it has been well-received in the community,” Nesmith said in our story. “Because it’s a milestone year, we want to put an emphasis on it and let people know that the Science Spectrum has been impacting the community for 30 years.”

The Science Spectrum is an example of an organization that has a firm understanding of the people it serves. Its family-friendly environment and dedication to the educational aspect of science has made learning fun for children of all ages.

One thing for sure: The Science Spectrum will continue to look for new and innovative ways to reach the public while maintaining a vibrant presence in Lubbock’s robust arts and culture community. The museum’s films and attractions will change, but its dedication to the people of the South Plains certainly will not.