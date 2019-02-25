Howe Police arrested a 30-year-old McKinney man on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a traffic stop led to the discovery and seizure of a number of different drugs.

In an emailed press release, the department said a patrol officer pulled the driver over for multiple traffic violations on Saturday morning. The release did not state where the stop occurred and a message seeking comment from Howe Police was not immediately returned on Monday.

“A probable cause search of the man’s vehicle led to the discovery of a half-ounce of methamphetamine, packaged for sale in individual baggies, Xanax, pain medications, multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia, and a scale and baggies,” the release states. “Several bottles containing an unknown liquid will be analyzed to determine the nature of the contents.”

The man was arrested and booked in the Grayson County Jail for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howe Police Sgt. Kieth Milks said the drugs seized had a street value of approximately $800.