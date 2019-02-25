Bonham Police said one man was killed Sunday night following a head-on collision between two vehicles on U.S Highway 82.

In an emailed press release sent Monday, the Bonham Police Department said at approximately 7:15 p.m. Sunday a westbound passenger vehicle driven by Vincent Lee Elmore, 50, drifted into the oncoming lane of Hwy. 82 just west of State Highway 78 and collided with an eastbound pickup occupied by a married couple and their young son.

Elmore died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release. The 26-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained “lower body injuries and was air lifted from the scene to Medical City Hospital in Plano.”

The pickup driver’s wife and son were both transported to Texoma Medical Center in Denison by ambulance, but it was unclear whether either was injured in the crash.

Bonham Police were not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.