The Grayson County District Clerk’s Office is offering those who are looking to travel abroad a quick and easy way to either get a passport or update their old one.

The GCDC’s Office will hold a passport fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2 at the Grayson County Justice Center, 200 South Crockett Street, in Sherman.

All applicants must apply in person and bring with them evidence of U.S. citizenship, either a long form birth certificate, or a naturalization certificate, and a valid state or government issued identification. They must also bring either a check or a money order payable to the U.S. Department of State and the means to pay for the GCDC fee. The GCDC accepts checks, cash or credit card.

Photos will be available for an additional fee.