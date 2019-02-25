Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser recently released a list of people indicted by the Fannin County Grand Jury. The list included 36 indictments and Glaser said the grand jurors were also presented with evidence about a custodial shooting incident investigated by the Texas Rangers. Jurors declined to return an indictment in that case.

Indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. The following people were indicted:

Troy Anthony Bradley, 32, of Princeton — assault family member enhanced;

Steven Joe Burton, 29, of Plano — harassment by person in correctional facility;

Christopher F. Carpenter, 40, of Bonham — driving while intoxicated third or more open alcohol container;

Ashton Blaze Dickinson, 23, of Honey Grove — manufacturer and deliver a controlled substance;

Jacky Lynn Durham, 53, of Honey Grove — injury to an elderly, child or disabled person with intent bodily injury;

Rodolfo Van Esquivel, 36, of Savoy — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jacquylin Paige Garza, 21, of Wolfe City — two counts of burglary of a habitation; possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, tamper with physical evidence;

Faron Deon Gray, 40, of Bonham — tamper with physical evidence;

Jimmy Dale Hall Jr., 40, of Bonham — manufacturer and delivery of a controlled substance enhanced and manufacture and deliver a controlled substance in a drug free zone enhanced,

Robert Earl Hutchinson, 65, of Bonham — theft of property and robbery;

Miguel Lopez, 39, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Zachary Caleb Lorance, 29, of Ector — burglary of a habitation and theft of property with previous convictions,

Rodney Lee Luper, 45, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated third or more;

Markaile dee McGee, 19, of Bonham — theft of a firearm;

Dana Marie Mondano, 41, of Dodd City — theft of property enhanced;

Courtney Leigh Mohnickey, 23, of Leonard — abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;

Brooke Paige Morgan, 30, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Dakoda Patton, 27, of Bonham — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Willie Dee Price, 71, of Hugo, Oklahoma — four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Paul Douglas Roberts, 31, of Bonham — two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Zachary James Russell, 18, of Greenville — burglary of a habitation;

Donald Anthony Sansone, 29, of Arlington — two counts of burglary of a habitation;

Amber Stracener, 37, of Lender — possession of a controlled substance;

Jeremy Bryant Wade, 41, of Trenton — assault family member impede breath;

David William Washerlesky, 20, of Trenton — racing on a highway causing bodily injury;

Larry Allen Zimmer, 39, of Leonard — violation of a protective order or bond enhanced.