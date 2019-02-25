Sherman Police

Burglary of a vehicle — Dispatch received a call Feb. 17 to report a vehicle being burglarized in the 900 block of Laurel St. The suspect fled after being confronted. A bag of chips was the only item taken from the unlocked vehicle. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — A traffic stop was conducted Feb. 15 in the 700 block of East Peyton. The male driver of the vehicle was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was completed, the driver was determined to be intoxicated and he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

DWI, prohibited substance correctional facility — Officers stopped a vehicle Feb. 16 in the 1900 block of West Houston. The female driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Once at the jail, the suspect was found to be in possession of an illegal substance. She was booked for driving while intoxicated and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Burglary of a building — Officers were dispatched Feb. 16 to the 2000 block of South East Street for the report of a burglary. An unknown person(s) broke out a window to enter a building. A report for burglary of a building was completed.

Criminal trespass — Dispatch received a call Feb. 16 reporting that someone had broken into a residence the 500 block of Carneros Drive. The complainant advised that marijuana and other trash had been left in the home. Officers were dispatched to the home and were able to lift several latent prints from the windows of the home. The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal mischief — Officers responded Feb. 16 to the report of a possible burglary of a residence. Upon investigation, it was learned a balcony door had been forced open causing damage to the door frame. The resident claimed no items were missing from the home. A report was generated for criminal mischief from $100-$750.

Assault — An officer responded Feb. 16 to a disturbance in the 1200 block of West Taylor. The ensuing investigation revealed that a fight between two males had taken place resulting in injuries. A report for assault causing bodily injury was generated.

Criminal mischief — Officers responded Feb. 17 to the report of several windows being broken out in a vehicle near the 3500 block of Texoma Parkway. A report for criminal mischief was completed.

Denison Police

Burglary of a vehicle — Personnel from the Woodcreek Apartment complex reported vehicles being burglarized at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. Security video footage showed two male suspects walking through the parking lot checking for unlocked cars, which they then entered and burglarized. If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact Det. Mackay at smackay@cityofdenison.com or 903-465-2422, ext. 2321.

Burglary of a vehicle — A male victim stated Feb. 14 an unknown suspect(s) entered his unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of West Chestnut and took an external hard drive.

Assault — A male complainant stated Feb. 14 he was assaulted by an ex-girlfriend and a male after she flagged him down as he drove through an apartment complex in the 1800 block of State Highway 91. A completed case will be forwarded to the Grayson County Attorney’s Office.

No vehicle insurance — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 14 for a traffic violation in the 800 block of West Gandy. The male driver was arrested for failure to maintain financial responsibility (no insurance).

Possession/warrant — Officers stopped a vehicle Feb. 15 for a traffic violation in the 400 block of South Lillis. The female driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for an outstanding Grayson County warrant.

Assault — A female victim reported Feb. 15 she told two women she did not want them in her residence in the 1300 block of Crestview. One of them sprayed her in the face with pepper spray, and then both women left the residence. A case for assault causing bodily injury/family violence will be presented to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Burglary of vehicle — A female victim stated Feb. 16 someone entered her unsecured vehicle in the 800 block of Vandenburg and took several debit/credit cards.

Counterfeit currency — Officers responded Feb. 16 to the report of a customer attempting to pay using counterfeit currency in the 400 block of North U.S. Highway 75. The customer stated he had received the bill from a relative and gave information on where the currency could have possibly been obtained. The investigation will continue.