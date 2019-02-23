Denison Police

Burglary of vehicle — An officer on patrol Feb. 20 spoke with the manager of a used car lot in the 3300 block of South Woodlawn. The manager stated an unknown suspect(s) shattered a window on a vehicle and appears to have attempted to steal the vehicle. There was damage to the steering column and tools were left inside the vehicle which had not been there previously.

Criminal mischief — Officers responded Feb. 16 to a report of possible criminal mischief in the 800 block of Vandenburg. Two windows were found to be cracked or broken and some sheet rock was broken. Officers will be following up on leads.

Parole violation/failure to identify — An officer stopped a vehicle Feb. 16 for a traffic violation in the 400 block of West Bond. The driver was arrested for an outstanding parole violation warrant and for failure to identify/fugitive from justice.

Theft — A male victim stated Feb. 18 that he laid his cellphone down on the counter at a business in the 1400 block of West Morton and then got busy. When he returned to get the cellphone, it was gone. Officers are following up on leads.

Theft — A male victim stated Feb. 20 he is missing a sky diving helmet from his residence in the 600 block of North eighth. Officers will be following up on leads.

Sherman Police

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop Feb. 18 in the 2500 block of Texoma Parkway. The male driver of the vehicle exhibited signs of intoxication. Upon completion of standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was determined to be intoxicated. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a report was generated.

Credit/debit card theft — A female complainant made telephone contact Feb. 15 with the public safety administrator in reference to a theft. She reported an unknown suspect(s) made entry into her vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot of her residence in the 1600 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway. She stated her wallet was stolen and unauthorized charges were made on her debit card which had been in her wallet. The incident occurred Feb. 12. Reports were generated for burglary of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse.

Assault — Officers responded Feb. 19 to a reported assault in the 2400 block of South First Street. An investigation showed a female physically assaulted her ex-boyfriend causing pain and injury before leaving the scene. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Found property — Officers responded Feb. 19 to a report of criminal trespass at a hospital in the 500 block of North Highland Street. Upon arrival, hospital staff turned over to police a small amount of narcotics that were located inside a room. A report for found property was generated.

Harassment — A female complainant stated Feb. 18 a known suspect keeps sending offensive messages to her and her family via Facebook. The complainant resides in the 400 block of South Sam Rayburn Parkway. The incidents began in April 2018 and have continued until recently. A report for harassment was generated.

Theft of property — A male reporting party made telephone contact Feb. 19 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. The reporting party stated a male stole property from a business in the 3300 block of North U.S. Hwy. 75. A report for theft from $750-$2,500 was filed.

Assault — Officers responded Feb. 20 to an assault in progress in the 1800 block of Archer Drive. The female victim advised her husband assaulted her by punching and choking her. The suspect was placed under arrest for assault causing bodily injury/impeding breath. He was transported and booked in at the Grayson County Jail.

Theft of property — A female complainant made telephone contact Feb. 20 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. She stated a suspect stole property from the back porch of her residence in the 2700 block of South Travis. A theft of property from $100-$750 was generated.

Criminal mischief — A female reporting party made contact Feb. 20 with the public safety administrator regarding criminal mischief. The reporting party stated a known suspect damaged property in a business located in the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. A report for criminal mischief from $100-$750 was filed.

Stolen vehicle recovery — An officer was dispatched Feb. 2o to the 1800 block of Westside Drive. The officer was advised Paris Police had called to report that vehicle stolen from Paris was in the area. The vehicle was located and towed for safekeeping.

Assault — Officers responded Feb. 20 to the 4800 block of Texoma Parkway in response to the report of an assault. The female victim reported she was assaulted while she was supervising the visit of the suspect and his child. The suspect was still on scene and provided his statement. The assault is still being investigated.

Stolen vehicle recovery — Officers were asked Feb. 20 to assist the Van Alstyne Police Department in its stolen vehicle case. The stolen vehicle was found in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. While the officers waited for the Van Alstyne Police, two individuals entered the stolen vehicle. The officers detained the individuals. Van Alstyne officers arrived on scene and took over the investigation. A report for recovered stolen vehicle was generated.

Evading arrest/detention — Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Woods. The blacked out ATV refused to pull over, and the driver abandoned the ATV in an alley between Binkley and Wharton Streets. The officers were unable to locate the driver. The ATV was impounded. A report was taken, and the case is under investigation.