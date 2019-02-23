Miss Texas will once again help honor the best businesses and organizations across the Texoma region at Texoma Marketing and Media Group’s Best of Texoma Gala.

Madison Fuller, Miss Texas 2018, will serve as the master of ceremonies for this year’s Best of Texoma Gala on April 27. The event will recognize the best businesses, organizations and individuals from across the region in more than 150 categories, as chosen by Texoma residents.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to celebrate the Best of Texoma with a community that truly possesses the spirit of community and a heart as big as Texas,” Fuller said via email.

Fuller is currently studying at Dallas Baptist University where she is pursuing a master’s degree in education, with a focus in school counseling. Fuller received a bachelor of the arts degree in communication, with a minor in English, from Texas A&M University.

Outside of her education, Fuller has worked with causes related to pediatric cancer, including the Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer telethon and Sock it to Cancer: Pediatric Cancer Awareness. Fuller also uses her talent in ventriloquism to entertain patients during hospital visits across the state. This talent also helps her engage with her students while working as a kindergarten teacher in Tyler.

For the Best of Texoma Gala, which is in its third year, winners will be invited to a special dinner at Denison’s Hilton Garden Inn. The first place winner in each category will be announced during the gala, and those results will then be published in the Best of Texoma Magazine, which is scheduled to be released on April 28.

For the first time in the awards’ history, voting in the nomination phase was so tight in some categories it resulted in a runoff vote to decide the top three for the second voting phase. The second voting phase will start on March 14 and run through March 29.

Online voters may submit one ballot per IP or email address per day. If votes cast do not follow guidelines, they will be deemed invalid and will result in all votes by that IP or email address being disqualified for the duration of the 2019 cycle. Advertising with Texoma Marketing and Media Group does not impact the results of the Best of Texoma honors.

For more information on the gala or to advertise, please email events@texomamarketingandmediagroup.com or call 903-893-8181.