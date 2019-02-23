Not having a food service manager and not knowing when, where and how to store things earned a local convenience store the lowest grade given out during the most recent round of restaurant inspections by the Grayson County Health Department.

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

Lucky Stop & Go, at 830 S. Crockett Ave. in Denison, received a “C” grade for, among other things, not having a properly certified food service manager on duty when the Grayson County Health Department inspector arrived. The inspector’s notes from that day say the establishment must have a food service manager on duty at all times. It also says several items were stored incorrectly or stored in the wrong place and that some items, like sanitizer that the inspector would have expected to see, weren’t there at all.

The following establishments received a “B” grade on their most recent inspections:

Lucky Truck Stop, 31242 U.S. Hwy. 82, in Whitesboro;

Rendezvous Grill, 2111 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Cowboy Chicken, 3811 N. Hwy. 75, Suite 200, in Sherman;

Sun Shine, 106 Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Longhorn C. Store, 7205 FM 691, in Denison;

Lucky Stop, 5006 Hwy. 1417 South, in Denison;

Wanna Burger, 706 W. Houston, in Sherman;

Texoma Food Mart, 84161 Hwy. 289 North, in Pottsboro.

The following establishments received an “A” on their latest inspection:

La Quinta Inn, 2912 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

Wal-Mart Market, 2210 FM 1417 North, in Sherman;

Wal-Mart Market, Fuel Station, 2210 FM 1417 North, in Sherman;

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital, 3601 N. Calais Dr., in Sherman;

Brewed Octane Coffee House, 413B W. Main St., in Whitesboro;

Meals On Wheels/Whitesboro Center, 105 Mineral Street, in Whitesboro;

Renaissance, 3701 Loy Lake Rd., in Sherman;

Sandusky Store, 25524 Hwy. 377 North, in Whitesboro;

VFW Post 2772, 1707 Baker Rd., in Sherman;

Dept. of Juvenile Services, 86 Dyess, in Denison;

Domino’s Pizza Whitesboro, 1020 N. Hwy 377, suite A, in Whitesboro;

Lit’l Store, 722 S. Rusk St., in Sherman;

Adi’s Quick Stop-A Taste of Italy, 1530 S. Austin, in Denison;

Arby’s, 2131 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Cackle & Oink BBQ, 3210 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman;

Circle K, 3621 S. Sam Rayburn, in Sherman;

Collinsville Food Mart, 705 Hwy. 377 North, in Collinsville;

Convenience Plus, 201 South Sam Rayburn Frwy., in Sherman;

Jack in the Box, 2133 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Lil Cubz Christian Preschool, 23343 W. Hwy. 82, in Sherman;

Little Caesar’s, 2114 Texoma Pkwy. suite 600, in Sherman;

Subway, 809 N. Union, in Whitesboro;

Sunset Food Mart, 111 N. Sunset Blvd., in Sherman;

Papa John’s, 3515 W. FM 120, Suite 112, in Denison;

Chrystal Opry House, 1977 White Mound Road, in Sherman;

Denison Food Mart, 1001 S. Austin Avenue, in Denison;

Diamond Shamrock, 2300 W. Morton, in Denison;

Dollar General, 31340 Hwy. 377, in Gordonville;

Enderby Gas, 20544 N. Hwy. 377, in Whitesboro;

Panda Express, 4030 North Highway 75, in Sherman;

Subway, 3427 W. FM 120, in Denison;

Victorian Inns, 1013 Hwy. 82 West, in Whitesboro;

Braum’s Ice Cream, 2506 Hwy. 75 North, in Sherman;

B McDaniel Middle School, 400 Lillis Ln., in Denison;

Express Food Mart, 820 E. Lamar, in Sherman;

E-Z Mart, 201 W. Main Street, in Whitesboro;

Family Dollar Store, 616 N. Union St., in Whitesboro;

Taco Casa Whitesboro,1012 Hwy. 377 North, in Whitesboro;

Aloha, 86544 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

DISD Pathways High School, 318 W. Morgan Street, in Denison;

Jack & Jill Day Care Center, 800 W. MLK St., in Denison;

Light House Resort & Marina, 300 Lighthouse Drive, in Pottsboro;

Roger Country Store, 7015 FM 120 West, in Denison;

Armstrong Food Mart, 500 S. Armstrong, in Denison;

Kwik Fuels, 1401 W. Morton, in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 2920 N. Hwy. 75, in Sherman;

Starbucks Coffee, 2918 Hwy. 75-North, in Sherman.