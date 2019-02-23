The Denison City Council recently gave the go ahead for plans to micropave 24 streets across the city later this year. The decision to pave additional streets comes due to cost savings from previous street improvement projects that allowed funding for the additional work, city officials said.

The council approved a $240,168 contract with Intermountain Slurry Seal for the improvement project. The item was included in the council’s consent agenda, which represents regular routine items that are acted upon collectively in one motion.

“This was from our last fall paving; this was the savings we had left,” Denison Public Works Director Jimmy Moon said. “Bids came back lower than we thought, so with the savings, we thought what we could do is called a micropave.”

Moon said the city plans to lay a thin layer of asphalt over the top of the 24 streets. This will increase the lifespan of the streets in question by about 10 to 15 years, city officials said.

The 24 streets were chosen using a recent survey of Denison streets that rated them on a scale of zero through 100 for general condition. Meeting documents indicated the 24 streets ranged in score from 50 to 70, but the subgrade level remained intact and in good repair.

This marks the second series of additional street repairs Denison has undertaken with the cost savings seen in the 2018 series of street repairs. In October, the council approved a $58,000 change order to its 2018 paving contract that added Pershing Drive to the list of streets that would be improved. The decision to add the street came as a result of improvements to other streets in the Perrin Estates subdivision.

“Our bids came in under budget so we knew we had some extra money in there so we wanted to go ahead and add some streets or a street,” City Manager Jud Rex said in October. “Since we were already going to be paving most of the streets out at Perrin Estates, we felt Pershing Drive would be a good addition to that.”

Many of the streets in Perrin Estates will be included in this second wave of improvements, Moon said, adding that the chosen streets span much of the city. Other improvement areas include the Arapaho area, Spring Valley area and the Hyde Park area, Moon said.

The improvement project are slated for the following streets: Arapaho Drive, Arapaho Circle, Arapaho Cove, Arapaho Place, Caprice, Whispering Oaks, Hyde Park, Tracey, Pershing Circle East, Pershing Circle West, Pershing Court, Knob Hill Loop, Vanderburg Drive, Doolittle, Spring Valley, Valley View, Cresent Valley, Shadow Circle, Hidden Valley, Regency Lane, Brandi Lane, Ansley Lane and Valentine Drive.

The city will be piggybacking on a contract between Intermountain Slurry Seal and North Richland Hills that will allow Denison to receive better pricing than the city could get on its own. The city first utilized this interlocal agreement with North Richland Hills in 2015.

Through the contract, Intermountain will provide more than 65,000 square yards of material for the project at a cost of $3.68 per square yard.

The recent push to improve city streets started in 2017 when Denison invested more than $2.2 million in street repair and paving improvements. Since then, the city has pledged to invest $300,000 annually in road repairs.

Moon said it is more accurate to consider this an extension of the 2018 improvements than the start of this year’s projects, given the nature of the funding. For this year, Moon said the city’s projects will be primarily focused on general maintenance and pothole repair.