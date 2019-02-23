A Collinsville man was indicted this week on charges that stem from what authorities are calling a botched drug deal back in June. Austin Elvington, 18, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and two counts of engaging in an organized criminal activity.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

Reports from the time of the incident included in the indictments show authorities said at least five people met on a country road northwest of Collinsville on June 27 to sell and purchase marijuana.

“They were in a car and they met outside in the county on Pearce Street,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Heath Wester said at the time. “That’s where the alleged drug transaction was occurring.”

Wester said investigators believe the five people agreed to exchange one pound of marijuana when gunfire broke out. The lieutenant said one person was shot in the shoulder and was treated and released at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Wester said only one person fired shots but there were a number of other people with him at the time.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

Sarah Word, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Steven Niblett, 47, of Pottsboro — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Jose Alvarez Gonzalex, 34, of McKinney — failure to appear;

Donovan Caroll, 49, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Amber Harralson, 40, of Denison — failure to appear;

Desarie Williams, 34, of McKinney — failure to appear;

Michael Glenn, 39, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Darly Holliday, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Jeffery Johnson, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Veston Derebery, 37, of Carrolton — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Stephen Click, 47, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Makenzy Simpson, 18, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and tamper with physical evidence;

Adam Bradley, 18, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam);

Sara McCullough, 37, of Kingston, Oklahoma — robbery, theft of property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle;

Bailey Ann Ayers, 20, of Whitesboro — assault on a peace officer;

Kyle Easley, 54, of Pottsboro — burglary of a building;

Brad-Lee Travis, 30, of Denison — burglary of a building and theft of property;

Ryan Sladecek, 19, of Sherman — assault on family or house member impede breath and continuous violence against family;

Chad Bruton, 41, of Denison — theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and tamper with evidence;

Steven Valenzuela, 40, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

JC Clark, 27, of Collinsville — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Rebekah Rockymountain, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Dalton Felder, 21, of Sherman — tamper with evidence with intent;

Tobias Spears, 53, of Denison — driving while intoxicated (third or more);

Caleb Ross, 20, of Denison — possession of marijuana;

Luke Maddera-Hearn, 19, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Randy Balcom, 39, of Gunter — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dustin Clark, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Abigail Cruz, 22, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana;

Zachary Conda, 20, of McAlester, Oklahoma — evading arrest with motor vehicle;

Alisha Steward, 43, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) and abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;

Jesus Quiroz, 20, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol) and money laundering;

Cristal Alvarez, 21, of Sherman — money laundering;

Clen Groshon Jr., 52, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Preston Hinton, 35, of Denison — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Lorrie Flowers, 45, of Durant, Oklahoma — burglary of a building;

Robbin Morgan, 23, of Sherman — two counts of credit or debit card abuse;

Deaundra White, 31, of Denison — tamper with evidence with intent;

Brett Densmore Jr., 32, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Bradley Nelson IV, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason McCrory, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Branson Hawthorne, 23, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Joshua Vaughn, 29, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Gregory Spitzer, 43, of Saginaw — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and fraudulent use or possession of identification;

Jimmy Fields Jr., 33, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon on premises were alcohol is sold, and tamper with physical evidence with intent;

Joe Thorpe, 56, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Roy Thomas, 49, of Dallas — fraudulent use of identification;

Colby Aske, 25, of Sherman — sexual assault of a child;

Erinn Howard, 19, of Sherman — robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Sentwali Jones, 19, of Sherman — robbery;

Zachary Guidry, 22, of Sherman — possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (tetrahydrocannabinol), possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (cocaine);

Fidel Vital, 30, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation;

Paul Perez, 41, of Farmers — driving while intoxicated (third or more);

Trina Curry, 40, of Gainesville — theft of property with previous convictions enhanced;

Joshua Delmast, 40, of Sherman — evading arrest with previous conviction;

Lisa Cockrum, 32, of Sherman — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Christine Foster, 42, of Sherman — assault family member with previous conviction, two counts of assault family member impede breath;

Dirk Bullock, 58, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Aaron Buck, 35, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Letroy Stephens, 18, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (MDMA):

Jaime Simonds-Johnson — possession of a controlled substance (heroin);

Jamie Stapp, 36, of Chickasha, Oklahoma — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Promise Nelson, 29, of Dallas — assault intentional or reckless family member previous conviction;

Larry Thacker, 65, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Ashle West, 28, of Dode — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brank Pipkin, 49, of Denison — two counts of driving while intoxicated (third or more).