Juan Carlos Justo, a 55-year-old resident of Grayson County, was acquitted by a jury of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 59th District Court this week.

If convicted, Justo could have faced a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

A statement from Justo’s attorney Marcus Olds, said his client was accused of attacking Frank Wantroba with a pipe. Olds said his client said he actually fought Wantroba off with the pipe after Wantroba attacked Justo’s dog.

Assistant Grayson County District Attorney Britton Brooks disagreed. He said the jury acquitted Justo, which is different.

When reached for a comment on the case, Brooks said Justo lost his temper on the stand and screamed several times in front of the jury.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Justo is a violent man who assaulted a Grayson County citizen,” Brooks said, adding it is the prosecution’s job to seek justice and he respects the jury’s decision.