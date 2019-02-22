MELISSA — Dr. Douglas M. Wright died February 11, 2019 in Trenton, after experiencing a car accident. His oldest daughter was traveling with him. He was born September 17, 1975 in Santa Ana, California. His short 43 years of living were spent serving God, family and community.

Doug was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, friend and colleague. He spent his life lifting others. He was always found with a smile when greeting others. His genuine, loving nature created an atmosphere where people felt peace and comfort in his presence. He is a humble follower of Christ, devoted to serving and loving others.

Doug spent his youth in a loving home in Anaheim Hills, California. Born to Dr. Mark Wright and Leah Poole Wright, he enjoyed a childhood focused on family and faith which set the foundation for his exemplary life. He enjoyed learning chivalry and patience while growing up with his six sisters whom he loved and adored.

Surrounded by many friends, he enjoyed the many adventures of youth, with camping trips being at the top of his list. He loved the outdoors and hiking. He summited Mount Whitney at the age of nine, an accomplishment he enjoyed sharing throughout his life. In September of 1994, he embarked on a two year mission for his Savior Jesus Christ in Santiago, Chile. He was deeply touched by the humble, gracious lives of those he served and continued to love the people throughout his life.

He married the love of his life, Holli Shunn, March 15, 1997 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their’s is a love that will continue throughout the eternities. As nine wonderful children joined their home, they began their life mission of strengthening families. The focus of their home was Christ, family, love, service and education. His dedication as a husband and father was exemplary. His wife was his joy. With the demands of life, he always made time to be with his children. During rigorous years of education, he opted to study at home to allow his study breaks to be spent with his children. They enjoyed story time on Saturday mornings about their childhood, summer days at the pool, numerous hours playing card games and the most cherished tradition of playing “The Three Little Pigs” with Doug as the big bad wolf, otherwise known as, master tickler.

Doug was a life-long learner, dedicated to seeking and applying truth. While enjoying a career in finance, he received a bachelor’s degree in business management. A series of events led him to an ever-motivated desire to serve people through the challenges of life by assisting them with their health. In 2011, he moved his young family with six children, and a seventh on the way, to McKinney to begin his education at Parker University, where he received a Doctorate of Chiropractic degree and Bachelor of Science degrees in anatomy and health and wellness. His love of learning blessed his classmates as he shared his study resources. He desired to lift and build his colleagues, knowing by lifting them they would lift others. He was a gifted doctor, dedicated to his patients. His love and concern for them led to constant studying and many after hour appointments.

Doug’s love for people led him to actively serve his community. He enjoyed serving in his church, the Boy Scouts of America and being a member of his community Chamber. Due to Doug’s service toward others throughout his life, his family will continue to be blessed by the reciprocation of that service.

He is survived by his dear wife, Holli; children, Keaton (20), Rian (19), Kaylen (17), Kenyon (15), Branston (13), Braeden (10), Klarysa (7), McKay (4) and Devon (2); parents, Dr. Mark Wright and Leah Poole Wright; sisters, Kathryn Coakwell, Julie Christensen, Cindy Woodward, Michelle Martin, Jennifer Zook and Lynette Hess and their spouses; and his grandfather Dr. Leland A. Poole.

Doug will be long remembered as loving spouse, father, friend and servant to God and humankind.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. February 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 737 Melissa Rd., in Melissa. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. February 22 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.

You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com