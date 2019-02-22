Some Denison residents will soon be able to get their groceries from Walmart without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Denison Walmart Store Manager Russell Wilthers said his store will begin rolling out home delivery in the next two weeks. He explained customer transactions will be done online through the Walmart.com website or through the company’s mobile apps.

“There will be around a seven mile radius around Denison,” Russell Wilthers said. “Orders will be the same as pickup except there will be a third party deliver the groceries to the home. The customer will pay a delivery fee when they order their food.”

A press release about the delivery service states there will be a minimum delivery fee of $7.95 for the service. All money is to be exchanged at checkout, and no money will be exchanged at the delivery site.

Russell Wilthers said age restricted items, such as alcohol and tobacco products, will not be eligible for home delivery and there is a minimum order of $30 for the service. Wilthers said all the shopping will be done by the same personal shoppers who currently handle the pickup service the store already offers.

Items that will be available for delivery are not limited to grocery items as customers will be able to purchase items from other departments such as clothes, toys and electronics.

The press release on the service states that should the price change from the time an item is placed in a customer’s cart to the time of checkout, the customer will be charged whichever price was lowest.

Sherman Store Manager George Wilthers said the Sherman location was initially scheduled to offer the home delivery service but has since been removed from that list.

“That’s not to say we won’t get it in the near future,” George Wilthers said. “We haven’t gotten any confirmation at this time of a timeline. We know they are rolling it out throughout the company in a lot of markets and it has been a major discussion at corporate meetings.”

He said the Sherman store is still in the experimental phase of its newer five-lane curbside pick-up, which played into the decision to remove Sherman from the home delivery service list.

Last summer, the Sherman Walmart began offering self-service stations along the west side of the store where customers could order groceries ahead of time through the app. A personal shopper would place them into a kiosk the customer could then drive up to and get their groceries from.

George Wilthers said he also spoke with the manager of the Neighborhood Market on FM 1417 in Sherman and said it also will not be offering home delivery at this time.