Sherman Police opened a death investigation Wednesday morning after Tyson Foods employees discovered a deceased man inside the cab of a semi truck.

In an emailed release, the department identified the man as William Jenkins, 67, of North Lake. The statement said shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Howe Drive in response to a report of a deceased person.

“During the initial investigation, the cause of death was not immediately apparent,” the statement read. “Further investigation and testing will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”

No other information was immediately available Wednesday morning.