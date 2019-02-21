New development could soon come to Sherman’s north side, not far from Midway Mall.

The Sherman City Council recently approved a new ordinance to close and abandon the platted right-of-way for Midway Drive, which was to be a roadway that intersected with Fallon Drive in the Midway Industrial Park. The street was never developed and the closure and abandonment turns it over to Data Vault Joint Venture, which owns the surrounding property and operates Midway Warehouses.

“Midway Drive was originally dedicated as part of a master plan for the Midway Industrial Park — the road was dedicated, but it was never constructed,” Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said. “There is currently a new developer looking to purchase 20 acres through that area and further east.”

A map provided by city staff for the council’s consideration shows the planned Midway Drive was to be a north-south roadway on the east side of Texoma Parkway that would have extended from the current end of Fallon Drive to the railroad tracks between that street and Woodlake Road.

The council held a public hearing on the closure and abandonment of the right-of-way, which is a 3.64 acre tract, but no one came forward to speak and the ordinance was approved unanimously.

Because of the recent interest in the land from a developer, Philpott explained the proposed roadway’s location could be moved through a future replat.

“This abandonment will actually be on the P&Z (Planning & Zoning Commission) agenda this coming March to rededicate it per plat,” Philpott said. “Essentially, we’re just moving the road further to the east.”

Philpott said the 20 acres being considered for development would likely be for an industrial warehouse “typical to those that are currently” in the area of the Midway Industrial Park.