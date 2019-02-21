A Pottsboro teen won’t be heading to trial anytime soon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm stemming from an incident that happened in June of last year.

Dillion Jeffers was set for a pretrial hearing in the 15th state District Court Thursday but that hearing was postponed until May 16. Jeffers, who is represented in the case by attorney Gary Corley, was in the courtroom when his attorney talked with the prosecutor on the case briefly about getting the new pre-trial date.

The case is currently set for trial on June 3. Jeffers has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In previously published reports, Denison Police said officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting on June 30 at a home with occupants inside in the 900 block of West Walker Street. Jeffers was identified as the alleged suspect of the shooting and was later arrested by the Pottsboro Police Department for theft of a firearm, burglary of vehicle, possession of marijuana less than two ounces and evading arrest/detention.

An affidavit used to obtain the arrest warrant in the case shows the whole incident might have started with a fist fight at Munson Park on June 28.

Denison Police Officer D. Rhodes said the 18-year-old who lived at the home identified Jeffers when asked who might have fired the shots at the residence. The resident said Jeffers was upset with him because Jeffers had been dating the resident’s cousin and the resident advised her to stay away from him.

In a subsequent conversation, the affidavit states, the resident of the house where the shooting took place told officers he and Jeffers had gotten into a physical fight at Munson Park on June 29 and Jeffers had threatened the resident on social media after that.