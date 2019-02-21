Grayson County grand jurors indicted an Oklahoma woman Thursday on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges for her part in a head-on crash that killed a Bonham man in Denison last summer.

Keri Michelle Benedict, 30, of Durant was arrested on Jan. 1.

The indictment is a formal charge and not an indication of guilt. Benedict is represented in the case by Jerome Oney, who could not be immediately reached Thursday afternoon for comment on the case.

In previously published reports, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Benedict was driving east on FM 84 on the afternoon of June 13, when her vehicle veered into oncoming lanes near the roadway’s intersection with State Highway 91. Benedict’s vehicle then collided with a westbound car, driven by 26-year-old Bryant Granger.

“The westbound car … crashed into the shoulder and caught fire,” the DPS report stated. “Mr. Granger was taken to Texoma Medical Center with serious injuries, where he later died.”

Benedict was not injured in the crash.