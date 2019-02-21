DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Parking boxes installed

for bicycles, scooters

Austin Transportation installed four new parking boxes downtown for dockless bicycles and scooters.

Boxes are at 320 and 500 W. Second St., 420 W. Third St. and 221 W. Sixth St. Staff hopes the boxes will encourage people who use dockless bicycles and scooters to park in areas that do not impede accessibility by other road users.

To report dockless mobility parking issues, call 311.

ROUND ROCK

Public meetings set

on city's 2030 plan

The city of Round Rock will host a series of public meetings to gather feedback and input on the Round Rock 2030 Comprehensive Plan.

Meetings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, 2001 Kenney Fort Blvd., and March 5 at the Round Rock Sports Center, 2400 Chisholm Trail.

Each meeting will be focused on the quadrant of Round Rock that the meeting location is centered in.

The long-range document will serve as the policy guide and framework for land use decisions for the next decade, and it will highlight how the city has changed over the past decade and create a vision for the next decade.

NORTH AUSTIN

ACC hosts discussion

on 'Women in IT'

Austin Community College will host a panel discussion in its Women in IT Spring Speaker Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive.

Topics will include the journey of the panelists into information technology, unique skills and interview tips to land a job in the field, community resources and imposter syndrome.

Registration is recommended at bit.ly/WomeninITACC.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Training offered to families

affected by mental illness

NAMI Austin, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer family-to-family teacher training for family members of adults who have a mental health diagnosis from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 through May 9.

The training will be at the Austin State Hospital, 4110 Guadalupe St. Registration is required by Monday.

The peer-led classes help family members understand and support their loved one living with a mental health diagnosis while maintaining their own well-being. The classes cover the full spectrum of mental health disorders and feature workshops on empathy, communication and problem solving.

To register: namiaustin.org/family-to-family.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Wildflower Center hosts

Cave Day on Saturday

The Austin Cave Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave.

The free, family friendly event will feature hands-on activities, cave tours and live music. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a cave and see how water makes its way to the aquifer and Barton Springs, learn about animals that call Austin’s caves home, try on caving gear and learn how to protect and conserve Austin’s water resources.

For a schedule and more information: bseacd.org/education/austin-cave-festival.

BASTROP COUNTY

Residents can meet

state lawmakers Wednesday

The Bastrop County Chamber of Commerce will host the Bastrop County Day at the Capitol from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the state Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

Bastrop County residents will be able to meet with state senators and representatives to discuss legislation that would affect business and communities. Attendees will visit the house and senate galleries and hear from various speakers.

Registration is required at bastropchamber.com.

LOCKHART

State Park to host

star-watching event

Lockhart State Park, at 2012 State Park Road, will host the Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees can look through provided telescopes to view the stars, planets and galaxies visible in the winter sky. At least 60 percent of the sky must be free of clouds to hold the program. The program is free with regular park admission.

For more information: bit.ly/2ppXXto.

BASTROP

Opera House presents

dance event Saturday

The Bastrop Opera House, 711 Spring St., will present “Trip the Light Fantastic” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with proceeds benefiting the Bastrop Opera House Youth Performing Academy Teen Troupe.

Over 20 dance acts will perform in styles including folk ballet, hip-hop, ballet, traditional dance from other countries, belly dancing and fusion. Tickets are $25.

For tickets: bastropoperahouse.com.

— American-Statesman staff