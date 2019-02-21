Congratulations to all the newly determined Best of Texoma 2019 Top 3 Winners as determined from the results of the contest’s first-ever runoff round.
After five days of runoff voting in 36 categories of this year’s Best of Texoma contest, the final Top 3 Winners have been determined. Record setting nominations for the Best of Texoma 2019 helped fuel the need — for the first time ever — for runoffs for the top three spots in a number of competitive categories. Thirty-six of the 177 categories in this year’s contest had results from the first round of nominations that proved too close to clearly determine the three top spots, or saw the top five nominees separated by only a few votes.
A list of the declared Top 3 Winners in the other category was released last Sunday. Voting for all the top three winners in all categories will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. That final round of voting will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.
All the Best of Texoma winners, including those that receive First Place votes, will be announced at this year’s Best of Texoma Gala on April 27 and then featured in the annual 2019 Best of Texoma Magazine.
Here is the full list of the winners from this year’s Best of Texoma 2019 runoff categories:
Eat & Drink
Best Bakery
Mom’s Bakery
The Frosted Shoppe
Kathleen’s Kitchen
Best Comfort Food
City Limits
Pop’s Place
Cracker Barrel
Best Restaurant in Pottsboro
Craft Pies Pizza Co.
Napoli’s
Patsy’s Cafe
Best Restaurant in Sherman
City Limits
Texas Roadhouse
Fulbelli’s
Entertainment
Best Hotel
Hilton Garden Inn
Hampton Inn Denison
Hampton Inn Sherman
Best Local Festival
Denison Fall Festival
Sherman Arts Fest
Whitesboro Peanut Festival
Financial & Real Estate
Best Insurance Agency
Nat McClure State Farm
Hempkin’s Insurance
Lovelace Insurance
Best Insurance Agent
Cindy McCullough - McCullough & Pierson Insurance
Kris Spiegel - Hempkins Insurance
Sandra Phillips - State Farm Insurance
Best Real Estate Agent
Shannon Gladen - Easy Life Realty
Lainie Ramsey - Homes by Lainie
Norman Gordon - Virginia Cook Realtors
Best Real Estate Company
Easy Life Realty
Virginia Cook Realtors
Century 21 Dean Gilbert
Best Real Estate Company - Lake Texoma
Easy Life Realty
Ebby Halliday
Century 21 Dean Gilbert
Medical
Best Dental Services
Dr. Mark Smith DDS
Dr. Robert Steele DDS
Dahle Dental
Best ENT
Dr. Hunter Richmond
Dr. Peter Selz
Dr. McDonald Arnot
Best Home Health
Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
TMC Home Health
Changing Seasons Home Health
Best Nurse
Tangee Fuller, TMC
Anna Wilson
Devon Schnitker, Changing Seasons Home Care
Best Orthodontist
Stokes Orthodontics
Courtwright Orthodontics
Dr. Jim Caskey
Best Orthopedic Surgeon
Dr. Richard Jelsma
Dr. Stephen Sandoval
Dr. Charles Toulson
Services
Best Criminal Defense Attorney
Bob Jarvis
John Hunter Smith
Bill Kennedy
Best Foundation Repair
Perdue Foundation Repair
J&S Foundation Repair
Hernandez Foundation Repair
Best Hair Salon
Maxim Salon and Spa
Tangles
Beauty Bar
Best Heat & Air Services
Webb’s Electric
Markl & Sons
Robert’s Heating and Air
Best Home Painting Service
Scotty Wright Painting
JR’s Lone Star Painting
King Cole Enterprise
Best Plumbing Services
Allen’s Plumbing
Sisemore Services
Texoma Plumbing Services
Best Remodeling Services
Bradshaw Builders
Banks Construction
King Cole Enterprise
Best Security Company
Grayson Pro-Tech
Four Feathers Alarms
ADT
Best Veterinarian
Lange Veterinary Hospital
Bryan County Animal Hospital
Texoma Veterinary Clinic
Shopping & Commerce
Best Liquor Store
Fossil Creek
Driggs
Knollwood
Best Sewing/Quilting Shop
JoAnn
Lulu and Hazel’s Quilt Shop
Quilt Asylum - Van Alstyne
Work & Lifestyle
Best Apartment Complex
Steeple Chase Farms
The Residence at Gateway Village
The Bridges on Travis
Best Elementary Teacher
Lacie Giasson - Mayes Elementary
Morgan Helm - Mayes Elementary
Kadey King - Neblett Elementary School
Best Firefighter/EMT
Micah Daughtery
Hanna Lindemouth
Billy Hughes
Best Health Club/Gym
Nautilus Family Fitness Sherman
Planet Fitness
CrossFit Barbell Republic
Best Independent Senior Living
The Renaissance
Wesley Village
Brookdale Willow Senior Assisted Living
Best Local Artist
Mary Karam
Mary Rylant
Wendy Acosta
Best Non-profit Organization
CASA
Women Rock, Inc.
Gage’s Pages
Best Wedding/Event Venue
Willowood
Rustic Grace
Katy Depot
Online voters may submit one ballot per IP or email address per day. If votes cast do not follow guidelines, they will be deemed invalid and will result in all votes by that IP or email address being disqualified for the duration of the 2019 cycle. Online ballots for the runoff categories must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20, to be considered. Advertising with Texoma Marketing and Media Group does not impact the results of the Best of Texoma honors.