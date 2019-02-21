Congratulations to all the newly determined Best of Texoma 2019 Top 3 Winners as determined from the results of the contest’s first-ever runoff round.

After five days of runoff voting in 36 categories of this year’s Best of Texoma contest, the final Top 3 Winners have been determined. Record setting nominations for the Best of Texoma 2019 helped fuel the need — for the first time ever — for runoffs for the top three spots in a number of competitive categories. Thirty-six of the 177 categories in this year’s contest had results from the first round of nominations that proved too close to clearly determine the three top spots, or saw the top five nominees separated by only a few votes.

A list of the declared Top 3 Winners in the other category was released last Sunday. Voting for all the top three winners in all categories will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. That final round of voting will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.

All the Best of Texoma winners, including those that receive First Place votes, will be announced at this year’s Best of Texoma Gala on April 27 and then featured in the annual 2019 Best of Texoma Magazine.

Here is the full list of the winners from this year’s Best of Texoma 2019 runoff categories:

Eat & Drink

Best Bakery

Mom’s Bakery

The Frosted Shoppe

Kathleen’s Kitchen

Best Comfort Food

City Limits

Pop’s Place

Cracker Barrel

Best Restaurant in Pottsboro

Craft Pies Pizza Co.

Napoli’s

Patsy’s Cafe

Best Restaurant in Sherman

City Limits

Texas Roadhouse

Fulbelli’s

Entertainment

Best Hotel

Hilton Garden Inn

Hampton Inn Denison

Hampton Inn Sherman

Best Local Festival

Denison Fall Festival

Sherman Arts Fest

Whitesboro Peanut Festival

Financial & Real Estate

Best Insurance Agency

Nat McClure State Farm

Hempkin’s Insurance

Lovelace Insurance

Best Insurance Agent

Cindy McCullough - McCullough & Pierson Insurance

Kris Spiegel - Hempkins Insurance

Sandra Phillips - State Farm Insurance

Best Real Estate Agent

Shannon Gladen - Easy Life Realty

Lainie Ramsey - Homes by Lainie

Norman Gordon - Virginia Cook Realtors

Best Real Estate Company

Easy Life Realty

Virginia Cook Realtors

Century 21 Dean Gilbert

Best Real Estate Company - Lake Texoma

Easy Life Realty

Ebby Halliday

Century 21 Dean Gilbert

Medical

Best Dental Services

Dr. Mark Smith DDS

Dr. Robert Steele DDS

Dahle Dental

Best ENT

Dr. Hunter Richmond

Dr. Peter Selz

Dr. McDonald Arnot

Best Home Health

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

TMC Home Health

Changing Seasons Home Health

Best Nurse

Tangee Fuller, TMC

Anna Wilson

Devon Schnitker, Changing Seasons Home Care

Best Orthodontist

Stokes Orthodontics

Courtwright Orthodontics

Dr. Jim Caskey

Best Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Richard Jelsma

Dr. Stephen Sandoval

Dr. Charles Toulson

Services

Best Criminal Defense Attorney

Bob Jarvis

John Hunter Smith

Bill Kennedy

Best Foundation Repair

Perdue Foundation Repair

J&S Foundation Repair

Hernandez Foundation Repair

Best Hair Salon

Maxim Salon and Spa

Tangles

Beauty Bar

Best Heat & Air Services

Webb’s Electric

Markl & Sons

Robert’s Heating and Air

Best Home Painting Service

Scotty Wright Painting

JR’s Lone Star Painting

King Cole Enterprise

Best Plumbing Services

Allen’s Plumbing

Sisemore Services

Texoma Plumbing Services

Best Remodeling Services

Bradshaw Builders

Banks Construction

King Cole Enterprise

Best Security Company

Grayson Pro-Tech

Four Feathers Alarms

ADT

Best Veterinarian

Lange Veterinary Hospital

Bryan County Animal Hospital

Texoma Veterinary Clinic

Shopping & Commerce

Best Liquor Store

Fossil Creek

Driggs

Knollwood

Best Sewing/Quilting Shop

JoAnn

Lulu and Hazel’s Quilt Shop

Quilt Asylum - Van Alstyne

Work & Lifestyle

Best Apartment Complex

Steeple Chase Farms

The Residence at Gateway Village

The Bridges on Travis

Best Elementary Teacher

Lacie Giasson - Mayes Elementary

Morgan Helm - Mayes Elementary

Kadey King - Neblett Elementary School

Best Firefighter/EMT

Micah Daughtery

Hanna Lindemouth

Billy Hughes

Best Health Club/Gym

Nautilus Family Fitness Sherman

Planet Fitness

CrossFit Barbell Republic

Best Independent Senior Living

The Renaissance

Wesley Village

Brookdale Willow Senior Assisted Living

Best Local Artist

Mary Karam

Mary Rylant

Wendy Acosta

Best Non-profit Organization

CASA

Women Rock, Inc.

Gage’s Pages

Best Wedding/Event Venue

Willowood

Rustic Grace

Katy Depot

Online voters may submit one ballot per IP or email address per day. If votes cast do not follow guidelines, they will be deemed invalid and will result in all votes by that IP or email address being disqualified for the duration of the 2019 cycle. Online ballots for the runoff categories must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20, to be considered. Advertising with Texoma Marketing and Media Group does not impact the results of the Best of Texoma honors.