Staff reports

Thursday

Feb 21, 2019 at 4:21 PM Feb 21, 2019 at 6:33 PM


Congratulations to all the newly determined Best of Texoma 2019 Top 3 Winners as determined from the results of the contest’s first-ever runoff round.


After five days of runoff voting in 36 categories of this year’s Best of Texoma contest, the final Top 3 Winners have been determined. Record setting nominations for the Best of Texoma 2019 helped fuel the need — for the first time ever — for runoffs for the top three spots in a number of competitive categories. Thirty-six of the 177 categories in this year’s contest had results from the first round of nominations that proved too close to clearly determine the three top spots, or saw the top five nominees separated by only a few votes.


A list of the declared Top 3 Winners in the other category was released last Sunday. Voting for all the top three winners in all categories will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. That final round of voting will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.


All the Best of Texoma winners, including those that receive First Place votes, will be announced at this year’s Best of Texoma Gala on April 27 and then featured in the annual 2019 Best of Texoma Magazine.


Here is the full list of the winners from this year’s Best of Texoma 2019 runoff categories:


Eat & Drink


Best Bakery


Mom’s Bakery


The Frosted Shoppe


Kathleen’s Kitchen


Best Comfort Food


City Limits


Pop’s Place


Cracker Barrel


Best Restaurant in Pottsboro


Craft Pies Pizza Co.


Napoli’s


Patsy’s Cafe


Best Restaurant in Sherman


City Limits


Texas Roadhouse


Fulbelli’s


Entertainment


Best Hotel


Hilton Garden Inn


Hampton Inn Denison


Hampton Inn Sherman


Best Local Festival


Denison Fall Festival


Sherman Arts Fest


Whitesboro Peanut Festival


Financial & Real Estate


Best Insurance Agency


Nat McClure State Farm


Hempkin’s Insurance


Lovelace Insurance


Best Insurance Agent


Cindy McCullough - McCullough & Pierson Insurance


Kris Spiegel - Hempkins Insurance


Sandra Phillips - State Farm Insurance


Best Real Estate Agent


Shannon Gladen - Easy Life Realty


Lainie Ramsey - Homes by Lainie


Norman Gordon - Virginia Cook Realtors


Best Real Estate Company


Easy Life Realty


Virginia Cook Realtors


Century 21 Dean Gilbert


Best Real Estate Company - Lake Texoma


Easy Life Realty


Ebby Halliday


Century 21 Dean Gilbert


Medical


Best Dental Services


Dr. Mark Smith DDS


Dr. Robert Steele DDS


Dahle Dental


Best ENT


Dr. Hunter Richmond


Dr. Peter Selz


Dr. McDonald Arnot


Best Home Health


Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health


TMC Home Health


Changing Seasons Home Health


Best Nurse


Tangee Fuller, TMC


Anna Wilson


Devon Schnitker, Changing Seasons Home Care


Best Orthodontist


Stokes Orthodontics


Courtwright Orthodontics


Dr. Jim Caskey


Best Orthopedic Surgeon


Dr. Richard Jelsma


Dr. Stephen Sandoval


Dr. Charles Toulson


Services


Best Criminal Defense Attorney


Bob Jarvis


John Hunter Smith


Bill Kennedy


Best Foundation Repair


Perdue Foundation Repair


J&S Foundation Repair


Hernandez Foundation Repair


Best Hair Salon


Maxim Salon and Spa


Tangles


Beauty Bar


Best Heat & Air Services


Webb’s Electric


Markl & Sons


Robert’s Heating and Air


Best Home Painting Service


Scotty Wright Painting


JR’s Lone Star Painting


King Cole Enterprise


Best Plumbing Services


Allen’s Plumbing


Sisemore Services


Texoma Plumbing Services


Best Remodeling Services


Bradshaw Builders


Banks Construction


King Cole Enterprise


Best Security Company


Grayson Pro-Tech


Four Feathers Alarms


ADT


Best Veterinarian


Lange Veterinary Hospital


Bryan County Animal Hospital


Texoma Veterinary Clinic


Shopping & Commerce


Best Liquor Store


Fossil Creek


Driggs


Knollwood


Best Sewing/Quilting Shop


JoAnn


Lulu and Hazel’s Quilt Shop


Quilt Asylum - Van Alstyne


Work & Lifestyle


Best Apartment Complex


Steeple Chase Farms


The Residence at Gateway Village


The Bridges on Travis


Best Elementary Teacher


Lacie Giasson - Mayes Elementary


Morgan Helm - Mayes Elementary


Kadey King - Neblett Elementary School


Best Firefighter/EMT


Micah Daughtery


Hanna Lindemouth


Billy Hughes


Best Health Club/Gym


Nautilus Family Fitness Sherman


Planet Fitness


CrossFit Barbell Republic


Best Independent Senior Living


The Renaissance


Wesley Village


Brookdale Willow Senior Assisted Living


Best Local Artist


Mary Karam


Mary Rylant


Wendy Acosta


Best Non-profit Organization


CASA


Women Rock, Inc.


Gage’s Pages


Best Wedding/Event Venue


Willowood


Rustic Grace


Katy Depot


Online voters may submit one ballot per IP or email address per day. If votes cast do not follow guidelines, they will be deemed invalid and will result in all votes by that IP or email address being disqualified for the duration of the 2019 cycle. Online ballots for the runoff categories must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20, to be considered. Advertising with Texoma Marketing and Media Group does not impact the results of the Best of Texoma honors.