A nearly 10-acre tract of land that will be part of a planned subdivision on Sherman’s west side recently moved one step closer to officially joining the city.

The Sherman City Council held two public hearings on the proposed annexation of 9.758 acres of land along Washington Street that are part of a larger 30 lot subdivision to be called Washington Oaks that is partially inside the city limits. No one came forward to speak on the matter during either public hearing and the council will consider the official annexation ordinance during its March 18 meeting.

“This annexation was requested by Washington Bend (LLC),” Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said. “They are the owners and developers of a 30-acre subdivision. This (land to be annexed) is, I guess, a third of the development that’s currently outside the city limits. They will be extending water, sewer, streets and drainage for this as well.”

The council decided, during its Feb. 4 meeting to hold both legally required public hearings on the proposed annexation during the same meeting because, as city staff wrote in a document prepared for the council, the action wasn’t likely to “elicit objection.”

“Normally we try to put those on regular council meetings, but there’s nothing in state law that precludes us from having both hearings at the same meeting,” City Attorney Brandon Shelby said earlier this month. “And that would prevent us from having to call a special meeting for this annexation, which is voluntary and requested.”

Shelby said this was the first time Sherman held both public hearings in one meeting but previously said , to his knowledge, it will not be the city’s policy going forward.

Philpott previously explained Washington Bend was developing a 30-lot subdivision on 22 acres along Washington Street and just north of Timbercreek Road. In a document prepared for the council, city staff estimated the additional property taxes Sherman will collect from the land if it is annexed at around $45,000 annually.

If the annexation is ultimately approved by the council, the residents in the proposed subdivision would have access to municipal services such as police and fire protection, solid waste collection and construction inspections, among others.

“This is a repeat of the previous public hearing,” Philpott said to introduce the second public hearing. “I think because this was an owner requested annexation, we elected to have two public hearings back to back.”