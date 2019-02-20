QuikTrip is looking to build a second location in Sherman.

The Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission voted Tuesday during the consent agenda to approve a site plan for a QuikTrip location in the Sherman Crossroads development on the northwest corner of the U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 intersection.

Documents prepared for Tuesday’s meeting showed the planned station is expected to be a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 20 fueling stations. If completed, the store would be the second QuikTrip in Sherman after the company opened a 5,858-square-foot gas station and convenience store last October on the southwest corner of Hwy. 75 and FM 691.

QuikTrip spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh said he didn’t know an expected completion date for the site, but said the company would begin construction as soon as possible.

“Ever since we opened our first store in Sherman, the consumer has been really faithful,” Thornbrugh said. “The sales are good and the people have treated us well. The city officials were fantastic to work with last time. We’re confident this one gives us another opportunity to be very successful.”

The site plan approval request states the station would be open 24 hours per day and seven days per week, with a brick exterior with stone trim and 47 parking spots.

Plans for the current QuikTrip location were approved during the P&Z commission’s April 2017 meeting and the site opened about 16 months later.

Thornbrugh said it was an easy decision to open a second location with the tremendous success of the first store being a major factor.

“Since day one, sales have been strong and have superseded what we planned for that store,” Thornbrugh said. “Now we have to replicate it and we think we have that opportunity.”

Thornbrugh said the new store will be nearly identical to the current one at the corner of FM 691 and HWY 75. He said it could take up to a year to get it operational meaning it could have new food options to serve customers by then. He said it will be the same third generation model as the current store but he wasn’t entirely certain exactly how many gas pumps it would house or how many employees it would take to operate.

Sherman Community and Support Services Manager said it speaks highly of the city of Sherman to be getting another one so quickly.

“It is a really great sign for the city,” Strauch said. “It speaks not only the success the company has enjoyed in Sherman so far, but also to the future of the Sherman Crossroad development as a whole. The company’s investment in Crossroads will really help jump start additional retail— especially restaurants.”

Construction at the southeast corner of U.S. Hwy. 75 and FM 1417 continues on the Legacy Village development that will include Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille entertainment complex, in addition to a Douglass Distributing Lone Star Food Store convenience store. A Circle K gas station and convenience store is located on the northeast corner of the intersection, while a Shell gas station and convenience store with an attached Jack in the Box restaurant is at the southwest corner.

Strauch said the Crossroads is expected to be a second major retail hub for the city with an economic impact to the city in the millions of dollars.

“QuikTrip saw an opportunity to be a part of that growth, and we’re really happy they jumped at the chance,” Strauch said.