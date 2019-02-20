Grayson County’s Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said she is still considering the types of voting machines to purchase for the county’s upcoming elections.

Patterson was given the go-ahead to replace the machines in the 2019 budget.

“We have had equipment demonstrations from Election Systems and Software (ES&S) and Hart,” Patterson said in an email recently. “These are the only two companies that have voting systems certified in Texas.” She said she is compiling information from election workers and community members and communicating with other counties that have experience with the systems.

“We expect to make a final presentation to Commissioner’s Court during April” she added. She said she hopes to be able to deploy the new equipment for use during the November 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election.

The first round of voting machines, Elections Systems and Software iVotronics, were paid for through the Help America Vote Act and were purchased in November 2005. They have been used in county elections since January 2006.

Patterson said her office will be getting the final price quotes in the next few weeks and final purchase price will be determined at that time.

“Once a decision is made, it will have to be approved by the Secretary of State’s Office prior to a contract being signed by the Commissioner’s Court,” Patterson said.