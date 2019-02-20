After nearly a year, the city of Denison is moving forward with the demolition of a former commercial building along one of the city’s major commercial corridors.

The council approved a nearly $175,000 contract with EDRS, Inc. for the demolition and asbestos abatement of the property during a meeting Monday night.

The council also received the results of an environmental review of the site that found no significant impact from the demolition of the property. This will allow the city to utilize just over $100,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the project.

“In the environmental review of the demolition project for 2301 S. Austin Avenue, a finding of no significant impact was concluded,” Kimberly Murray, Denison community and development services director, said Monday.

The property was first discussed by the council in February 2018 when building officials requested permission to add it to the city’s demolition list. At the time, the building appeared to be vacant and had previously seen extensive damage from vandalism that left the building unsecured and open.

Property owner Amna Alsarabi spoke against the demolition and asked for additional time to renovate the building. The council requested that Alsarabi complete a project plan for how she would bring the building back to code and present it at a council meeting in March.

Alsarabi’s plans detailed how she wanted to clean the property and leave it as an empty shell for the next tenant to finish to their needs. This however did not meet the expectations of the council, who expected a detailed plan on how the property would be fully brought up to code. The council ultimately voted to declare the building unsafe and add it to the city’s demolition list.

City officials at the time did not present a time table for the demolition as it would likely require outside resources. At more than 14,000 square feet, the building was significantly larger than the predominantly residential buildings the city often demolishes.

In addition to covering the demolition, the contract with EDRS also covers asbestos abatement prior to the building being taken down. The city plans to invest $34,763 from the city’s fund balance in the project with an additional $40,000 coming from the city’s Division 58 demolition funding.

The remaining $100, 287 will be funded through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program. In order to receive this funding, the city is required to conduct an environmental review or the site.

With that now complete, Murray said the city could put in the request to release the funds as early as Tuesday, following the council meeting. HUD will then hold a 15 day comment period prior to releasing the funding, Murray said.

EDRS expected to start work immediately after the funding is received with demolition expected to last about four to six weeks.

Murray said the site does have possibilities for redevelopment once the demolition is complete. As the property sits along one of the city’s main commercial corridors, Murray said she could see a medical office, retail or other service tenant building on the property.