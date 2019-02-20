The Denison Police Department celebrated the service and retirement of Sgt. Clayton Pyles on Wednesday — 29 years after he joined his hometown law enforcement agency.

Fellow officers, friends and family all gathered at the department’s downtown headquarters, where they thanked Pyles with handshakes, hugs and a framed collection of the sergeant’s badges and rank insignia.

“I just want to thank you and congratulate you for everything you’ve done for this department and the citizens of Denison,” Denison Police Chief Jay Burch told Pyles.

The sergeant said, from an early age, he knew that he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement and, as a Denison native, that he wanted to serve in the same community he called home. So in March of 1990, Pyles joined the Denison Police Department.

“It was basically something I always wanted to do, even growing up as a kid,” Pyles said. “In my late 20s, I finally made the decision to get into what I’d always been dreaming of doing. And I know, on my first day, I was scared to death.”

During his nearly three decades with the department, Pyles said he worked his way up from the rank of patrol officer to sergeant and, eventually, lieutenant. But when an opportunity arose to join the department’s Criminal Investigations Division as a sergeant, Pyles said he voluntarily returned to his former title.

“I’ve really enjoyed working in CID and on the investigative side of it,” Pyles said. “Looking back on it though, I’d say my favorite part was being a patrolman, learning the job, being on the street and just meeting people.”

Pyles said the technology and tools used by police also changed dramatically during his decades of service, but the most important change of his career was in the way he saw those around him.

“We need to remember is that there’s good in all people, whether they’re the victim of a crime or the person who committed the crime,” Pyles said. “Sometimes we just find them in a bad situation and we may not see it at the time, or even much after, but I think there’s been some good in all the people I’ve ever dealt with. That’s something that I had to learn along the way.”

Of Pyles’ many interactions with the public he said one in particular stayed with him. Pyles said he was at a gas station on his day off when he heard a man behind him call out his name and rank.

“He said, ‘I just wanted to thank you. A few years ago you put me in jail and that got me off drugs and helped me start a new life that’s better for me now.’”

Pyles credited the support of his fellow Denison officers, his wife and family for making his long career with the department possible. And with his daughter currently making her own way through the police academy, Pyles said he would proudly do all he could to support and guide her.

“I’ve told her that it’s not all about turning on the lights and putting handcuffs on people,” Pyles said. “It’s about helping somebody.”

Pyles said he hopes to continue working as a law enforcement officer in Grayson County. Denison Police Sgt. Travis Mullican is expected to fill the vacancy.