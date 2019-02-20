The Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center is running low on its supply of blankets.

GAC Development Coordinator Abigail Hill explained young people who are seen at the center get to pick a comfort item from the closet. She said younger children tend to pick the stuffed animals but those in and near their teens often go for the blankets.

Hill said blankets give the children something they can have as they are leaving the center.

The center gets blankets, she said, from a number of different sources and they had, until just recently, a good number on hand. Unfortunately, the number of older children being seen at the center increased and the number of blankets dwindled.

Hill said many of the blankets the center receives are the fleece kind that are tied. Others are commercially made and still others are sewn by church groups or civic organizations.

The blankets they have received in the past, she said, are as varied as the children they serve.

“Bright colors go faster,” she said noting that the teens tend to go for those.

She said while many people donate the throw sized blankets, but the older teens would probably prefer larger blankets.

For more information about GCCAC, contact Hill be phone at 903-957-0440 or email at ahill@cacgc.org.