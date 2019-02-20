Bells ISD will soon see a familiar face in a new role.

Bells ISD’s Board of Education voted during Monday night’s meeting to approve assistant superintendent Tricia Meek as the new superintendent. Meek will start in her new role July 1 following the retirement of current superintendent Joe Moore.

Meek said she has big shoes to fill, but is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am challenged to continue the great things already going on,” Meek said. “We have a track record of success. The challenge of continuing that is what excites me.”

Moore said he believes Meek is ready for the task.

“She has been an extremely hard worker focused on improvement,” Moore said. “She has brought us along with curriculum improvements. She has been instrumental in the academic accomplishments we have enjoyed.”

Meek said she admired Moore’s leadership for the district.

“He has mentored me for many years,” Meek said. “He is always good to include me in activities and decision making that goes on in the district. He is always seeking input from his other administrators, Which has made it easier to learn being under him.”

Meek said her goal is to continue working on the school’s current programs while working to develop new ways to improve in areas the district is weak.

Bells ISD received an “A” grade in the Texas Education Agency’s 2018 accountability ratings for school districts. Meek said the district is now working to maintain that level of excellence.

Meek said the students always come first as educators prepare them for the future.

“All students deserve the very best education we can give them,” Meek said.

“As long as they leave our schools system confident they can go into the world and do what they want to be and work toward, then I believe we have been successful as a school district. It’s all about helping students achieve their goals and dreams,” she added.

Meek said she believes she is up to the task of replacing Moore.

She has worked in the central office for the last 16 years and said she has seen so much improvement over the years.

Meek began her career as an agriculture teacher before getting into her first administrative role as a middle school principal. Then she became the curriculum director before becoming superintendent certified when she stepped into her current role of assistant superintendent.

“We have always been a strong school district,” Meek said. “It is a family-oriented district. The importance of family in our culture has been a big part of our success. We are like a family here, very supportive of one another.

“We have a tremendous board of trustees who support the work we do on a daily basis in our district,” Meek said. “I plan to work with the board on a strategic planning process to determine areas we can focus on where we are week and build on our strengths.”