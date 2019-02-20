The nine judges of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals heard oral arguments in two cases Wednesday morning at Austin College in Sherman.

The Supreme Court of Texas is the highest court for civil cases. In addition, the judges answered questions for those who attended the Dr. Kenneth Street Law Symposium at the college.

The two cases included a death penalty case out of Kaufman County and a possession of a controlled substance case out of Navarro County.

“Having the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals at Austin College is a huge opportunity for area students and local citizens,” said Austin College John D. Moseley Chair in Government and Public Policy and advisor for students preparing for careers in law, Frank Rohmer, in a statement about the event.

“By hearing oral argument at Austin College, the court will act not only as the highest court for criminal cases in Texas but also as a judicial educator, preparing students for leadership and service in the American constitutional republic,” Rohmer said. “The Court’s presence provides students with a clear example of the legal profession as a vocation with its highest calling to the lawyer-statesman ideal.”

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals also heard cases at Austin College in 2012. The Supreme Court of Texas heard cases on campus in 2007 and 2013.

Elizabeth Parker was one of the Austin College students who listened to the arguments Wednesday. She said she is taking pre-law classes at AC and was excited to get to see the judges in action.

“It’s incredible that we’re able to see how the court actually works,” she said. She said it is one thing to read about the court. But it is, “… completely different experiencing how the judges ask their questions, how pointed the questions are.”

Not all of the students who attended the court’s session came from Austin College.

Some high school students spent part of the day on campus as well. Sherman High School teacher Richard Ferguson brought six students to campus.

“I think it is a unique and great opportunity for them to be able to come and see the criminal court of appeals,” Ferguson said of the event.

He added that it is educational for his three criminal justice students and three debate students to get to see how the judges and the attorneys presenting before them interacted in discussing key points of law.

Ferguson said he might have been able to offer his students a chance to see the court in action, but it would have required a costly trip to Austin and this way they got to do so without even leaving town.

“You can’t reenact this in the classroom,” he said of the experience.

After the oral arguments, the court took time to answer questions from the audience, including some about the general workings of the court and others about what the judges look for in everything from oral arguments to written briefs. The judges agreed that they like a brief to be exactly that, brief. They want it to get to the point quickly, not be repetitive and to include the basics of the case.

They also want presenters to know the record of the case backwards and forwards and to present their weaknesses and any explanations they have for it right up front. Additionally, the justices said attorneys arguing before them should be able to answer their questions about the case. If they get a question they can’t answer, one justice said, don’t be afraid to say they don’t know the answer but they will look it up and get back to them via a memo.

The court disposes of around 10,000 cases a year. And they issue about 500 opinions a year. The nine-member court is made up of a presiding judge and eight judges. Each is elected to a six-year term and the elections are staggered. All death penalty cases are automatically appealed directly to the court while other cases come to them from decisions out of the state’s 14 courts of appeals.

In addition to the court’s setting, those who attended the symposium heard a keynote speech by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of the Western District of Texas.

They also had the option of attending panel discussions about ethical issues in criminal prosecutions, the ethical issues in criminal defense work and ethical issues in criminal cases from the perspectives of state and federal judges.