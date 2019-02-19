With hundreds of homes under construction in the city and even more planned, Sherman has updated its noise ordinance to give area builders more hours to work.

The Sherman City Council recently voted to extend the hours for building and excavating operations in residential districts as part of its noise ordinance, and allow work on Saturdays and Sundays. The revised ordinance, which was approved unanimously by the council and went into effect immediately, allows construction work from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The ordinance also states no work will be permitted on holidays, which were established as New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“We’re going to be building a lot more in the future than we have in the past,” said council member Josh Stevenson, who made the motion to approve the ordinance. “I’d like to make crystal clear to our builders that we have this ordinance and they have times when they cannot work and maybe through the permitting process, the inspection process, we can put something in their hands so it’s crystal clear to them — these are the times you can work and these are the times you cannot and here is potentially the penalty you will pay for infringing upon this ordinance. I don’t know any builder that wants to end up paying a penalty for working when they don’t have to.”

Sherman’s previous ordinance only allowed erection of any building in a residential district to take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. City staff initially proposed Sunday hours from noon to 7 p.m., but Stevenson recommended 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the council agreed.

“Our basis for these hours was a culmination of what many other cities do,” City Manager Robby Hefton said of his staff’s research into similar ordinances in other cities. “Most of the cities we looked at don’t differentiate between weekends and weekdays, so the hours they give are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. We thought it would be a good compromise to allow the hours to be a little bit more limited on weekends.”

Pebblebrook Estates residents Cynthia and Alex Sherman, who brought the noise ordinance to the council’s attention earlier this month, expressed displeasure with the decision.

“I understand that the builders intend to build, but it seems to me that by changing the hours — seeing that nothing’s been enforced up until this point — that they’re given more leeway to do what they’ve been doing all along without anything happening,” Cynthia Sherman said. “Instead of there being something done to address the residents, the builder has been given the advantage.”

Cynthia Sherman said she and her neighbors have had to listen to construction work in their neighborhood every Saturday, Sunday and holiday since she moved into the area in August. Cynthia Sherman told the council earlier this month she’s had to call the police many times because of construction being done “every weekend.”

Alex Sherman said because of the number of homes under construction in their neighborhood, the “quality of life” for residents in that neighborhood “are going to suffer for quite some time.”

“This particular situation is, and I understand the frustrations, they’re living in the middle of a construction zone that’s been going on from before they lived there,” Hefton said.

The city manager said the Sherman Police Department would be the proper agency to enforce violations of the noise ordinance and city staff said violators could face fines up to $500. City Attorney Brandon Shelby said citations for violating the noise ordinance could be issued to either the person making the noise or the builder who ordered it to be done.

After Alex Sherman asked for the ordinance revision to be tabled so Sherman Police could gather data on the number of times officers have been called out to his neighborhood about violations of the noise ordinance, Stevenson said he felt it was important to nail it down so it doesn’t become a recurring issue with people other than the Shermans.

During the ensuing council discussion of the proposed ordinance, council member Sandra Melton suggested making the start time for construction on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and council member Daron Holland asked whether the city needed to allow construction work on Sundays at all.

“If they’re trying to get work done and it rains on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, (you) let it dry on Friday and the only time they can work that week is Saturday and Sunday,” Stevenson said. “So I understand that for inclement weather sometimes in order to get a house done in a reasonable amount of time, you’re forced to work on the weekends. I don’t think it should be the default, but I think you’ve got to give the builders a little leeway because people are waiting on those houses so they can move into them.”

Deputy Mayor Shawn Teamann, who ultimately seconded the motion for the ordinance revision, explained many construction workers only get paid for the days they’re able to work in a week.

“These are guys that may not have jobs that week,” Teamann said. “They may not make any money unless they’re working on Saturday and Sunday.”