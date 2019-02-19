Grayson County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Carter told the Commissioners Court Tuesday he has more work than he can do. Commissioners agreed to allow him to seek some assistance.

The county commissioners approved Carter’s request to seek a reserve officer to work with him as a reserve deputy constable to do things like work with evictions. Carter said the reserve deputy would also assist him with serving papers in his precinct.

“It would not cost (much), as far as salary, and it is covered under our insurance already,” Carter said to commissioners.

Carter said the increase he would expect would be a slight increase in fuel if the county could find an additional vehicle for the reserve officer to drive. Grayson County Judge Bill Magers was quick to praise Carter.

“Constable Carter has hit the ground running,” Magers said. “He is doing a great job.”

Magers then asked Carter whether he had checked with the county human resources department to make sure the court could approve his request. Carter said he had checked with that office a number of times.

Carter said he does not have a person picked for the position yet.

“I’m going to interview,” he said to commissioners.

County Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said he appreciates the detailed reports Carter submits to the court.

Commissioner David Whitlock moved to approve Carter’s request and Whitlock seconded the motion. Commissioner Phyllis James and Commissioner Bart Lawrence were not in court Monday due to attendance at a state training session.

In addition to approving Carter’s request, the commissioners also appointed Emily Roberts to the Grayson County Child Welfare Board, and approved the solicitation of bids for law enforcement uniforms for the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

They also approved a request from Two Way Special Utility District for a road bore on Bones Chapel Road in Precinct 4 and interlocal agreements with the cities of Tom Bean and Van Alstyne.