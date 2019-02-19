An online petition to reinstate Eddie Gill as head football coach and athletic director for Whitesboro Independent School District has garnered more than 600 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gill learned he would not be returning to his position with the district last week when the Whitesboro ISD school board voted in a split four to three vote to decline to renew his contract. Gill said the petition was one more sign of the support he has received from the community.

“I appreciate the support from the community and all the folks around,” Gill said. “If nothing else, I hope it brings to light that processes need to be followed. I have already gotten a lot of phone calls and text messages from coaches across Texas, as well as lots of friends around town and several of my former players. It means a lot to me and my family.”

Gill said he was shocked to learn his contract would not be renewed.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Gill said. “I had the recommendation of my superintendent, who is my boss. No reasons were given. I still don’t know what to think. I am sure they have their reason.”

Gill said he was not going to speculate as to why his contract wasn’t renewed. Instead, he plans to continue to head to work each day until the school year is over. In the meantime, Gill said he will continue giving lessons to his kids while he starts the process of finding another job.

“It’s been awkward going to school,” Gill said. “I visited with the boys and girls, it was a hard conversation to have. I thought it was needed. They need to know when you face adversity you keep doing your job. I told them I love them.”

Gill said he isn’t sure what comes next and will leave it up to God to decide.

“I just bought a house — this is the place I will retire,” Gill said. “I don’t know what the future will hold.”

Whitesboro resident Summer Cooksey started the online petition to give Gill a second chance.

“I grew up in Whitesboro,” Cooksey said. “The whole entire time I lived here, we never had a coach or a teacher, in my opinion, that had as much heart and as much faith (as Gill).”

She started the petition the day after the announcement was made about Gill’s employment future. Although it was an online petition, Cooksey said she believed it was people from the community signing, based on comments.

She said she has spoken with a lot of Gill’s former students and they are all backing him up. Cooksey said it wasn’t even about football for her, as her children attend S&S, the district adjacent to Whitesboro. For her, it was about giving a friend a chance to be heard.

“Even if he doesn’t get his job back, I would like them to have a re-vote,” Cooksey said of the Whitesboro ISD board. “I want him to speak his side and hopefully appeal it.”

Cooksey said when she was in school, children didn’t have much respect, but she saw that Gill taught his students to have the utmost respect for the people around them.

Whitesboro ISD Superintendent Ryan Harper said the community has been behind Gill.

“I think it is great Mr. Gill had so many supporters and love from the community,” Harper said. “It speaks highly of his character, his work over the years. It speaks highly of Coach Gill.”