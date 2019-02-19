Denison Fire Rescue officials have ruled mechanical failure was the cause of Monday’s fire that destroyed a Denison Independent School District bus on U.S. Highway 75.

In a phone message Tuesday, Assistant Chief of Prevention and Fire Marshal John Weda said a district mechanic was the sole occupant aboard the bus and had taken the 2014 model vehicle for a test drive after completing repairs.

“It had some engine issues that had been reported,” Weda said. “They had replaced an oil pump. The mechanic had taken it out, test driving, and said he started seeing smoke rolling out from under the engine compartment.”

Weda said the mechanic pulled the bus over on the freeway shoulder at approximately 1:45 p.m. before he heard a loud “pop” and the engine block caught fire.

“He tried to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher on the bus, but he couldn’t put it out,” Weda said

Denison Fire Rescue crews and Denison Police responded to the scene, near the intersection with U.S. Route 69. Officials blocked and diverted traffic while firefighters doused the flames. No injuries were reported.

Weda said extensive fire damage prevented officials from identifying a specific cause of the engine failure and flames. The charred bus was taken to the district’s service center along Texoma Parkway.

Denison ISD students did not attend classes Monday, in observance in of President’s Day. A Denison ISD spokesperson would not to comment Tuesday and said the district would release a statement on the incident Wednesday morning.