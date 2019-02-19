Denison Police said a couple’s quarrel over what to do with their dogs devolved into a food fight over the weekend.

In an emailed incident report, the department said,at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1600 block of West Bond Street. Lt. Mike Eppler said the couple, a 29-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, had a disagreement over whether to keep their dogs inside or let them out. Eppler said the woman eventually took the dogs to another residence, but returned and the conflict escalated.

“She goes back to get the chain for the dogs and, while she’s there, she pours ketchup on the bed and on his sheets,” Eppler said. “Then he grabs the ketchup and pours it down her back. She gets his television and DVD player and throws them on the floor. He then goes outside with a knife, playing like he’s going to slash her tires, but he’s really not. Then he picks up some rocks and throws them at her car.”

No injuries were reported. Eppler said no arrests were made and the case would be referred to the city’s municipal court, where the man and woman will have the option to file misdemeanor criminal charges against one another.

“It was a little bit of a different situation,” Eppler said. “The ketchup part was certainly a little unusual. We know strange things go on and we don’t always hear about them, but we definitely did this time.”