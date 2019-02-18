Children looking to learn more about science and math will soon have a new opportunity in Sherman with a class being offered in STEM — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — by the Sherman Parks and Recreation Department.

Sherman Recreation Coordinator Dylan Johnson said the program is intended to help keep children excited for math and science learning outside of school.

“We want to be able to offer everyone mental and physical activities in our community. This is one more step in achieving that goal,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the program came about as parks and recreation leadership discussed the need for a program to encourage children to get interested in STEM at an early age.

“We think it is important for kids to see some of this stuff while they are still young,” Johnson said.

He said the classes will run for roughly one hour on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 20 then run for the next six weeks. After that time, the department will determine whether it wants to continue to offer the program.

Johnson said the activities will be science and math focused with an employee of the department leading the courses along with a volunteer from Austin College assisting.

“We have already had a couple students sign up and parents are expressing interest,” Johnson said.

Sherman Community and Supporter Services Manager Nate Strauch said it will be a great program for the community.

“The Sherman Parks Department does a tremendous job of offering a wide selection of recreation and learning opportunities to people from a variety of backgrounds,” Strauch said via email. “This is just another great example of their continued innovation.”

Classes will be from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons at the Sherman Parks and Recreation Department building. The cost to participate is $25 for the entire six weeks per student. Students between the ages of 10 and 13 are eligible for the class. The current capacity is eight students but can be expanded if there is enough demand.