Sherman Police said a man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly crashed his car while drunk and then assaulted an officer at the scene.

Antonio Huerto-Angel, 22, of Sherman was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer. Sgt. Brett Mullen said shortly before 11 p.m. last Friday officers responded to a reported noise complaint at a residence in the 2200 block of North Travis Street. While officers were at the residence, they observed an unrelated, head-on collision between two vehicles on North Travis.

“They immediately went to check on everybody and one of the drivers was suspected of being intoxicated,” Mullen said. “During the investigation into that, the suspect pushed an officer and attempted to flee (on foot.) He was caught and then, during the struggle to place him under arrest, he punched an officer in the face.”

Mullen said the Huerto-Angel was taken into custody and treated at an area hospital for minor injures he sustained in the crash and during the altercation with officers. The assaulted officer also suffered minor injuries during the struggle. No serious injuries were reported among the occupants of the other car involved in the collision.

Huerto-Angel was booked into the Grayson County Jail, but a search of the facility’s records showed he was released the following day, after posting an unspecified surety bond. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether Huerto-Angel had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter.

Mullen encouraged members of the public never to drink and drive and to always arrange for a safe ride home.

“When you’re intoxicated, you tend to have poor judgment or make bad decisions and this is just another example of that,” Mullen said. “Driving while intoxicated is dangerous enough as it is, putting not only your life at risk, but potentially the lives of everybody else on the road as well. It’s something the police department takes very seriously. If you’re driving while intoxicated in Sherman, it’s eventually going to catch up to you. We’ll find you and you’ll be under arrest.”