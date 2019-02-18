Southmayd Fire Rescue officials said no one was injured Sunday morning after a trailer home was destroyed in a fire.

Chief Steve Pinkston said crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Wible Road in Sherman shortly before 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Despite its Sherman address, Pinkston said the residence fell within Southmayd’s fire district and was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

“The owners of the home were not there at the time,” Pinkston said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt.”

One family pet was killed in the fire, but Pinkston said he did not immediately know what type of animal it was. Pinkston said the American Red Cross is expected to provide recovery assistance to the homeowners.

The Southmayd Fire chief said multiple agencies provided assistance, including Gunter, Howe and Whitesboro. When asked whether the fire appeared to be accidental or suspicious in origin, Pinkston declined to comment and said the incident remains under investigation by the Grayson County fire marshal.

And with overnight temperatures expected to hover near freezing throughout much of the week, Pinkston encouraged members of the public to follow basic fire-safety strategies.

“Be sure to check your smoke detectors and keep flammable materials away from stoves and heaters during this cold weather we’re having,” Pinkston said.