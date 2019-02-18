Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon will have more than 100 cases on the Alice Municipal Court docket for Wednesday, Feb. 20. Cases range from assault to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Some of the cases are:

Marc Anthony Arroyos for assault and possession of drug paraphernalia Daniel Chapa Jr. for city ordinance - use of wireless device while driving Rosalie G. Davila for parked in handicap space Michelle Lynn Doughtie for theft Amanda Marie Mata for use of a cell phone in a school zone Christian Mumford for speeding in a school zone 36 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone Genevieve Sanchez for parked in a handicap space Note: These are not all the cases.