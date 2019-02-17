Local franchisees earn award, donation

Home Franchise Concepts has presented a Budget Blinds Cares Award to Dell and Susan Cannon, owners of Budget Blinds of Southwest Lubbock, for their service to their local community on behalf of their Budget Blinds franchise.

The Cannons received the grand prize for their video about their involvement with New Legacy Home for Women, which provides local women in need of the opportunity to write a new life story, discover their destiny in God, and radically change the legacy they leave for future generations.

The grand prize included a $10,000 donation to New Legacy Homes for Women, the highest amount given through the award.

Bruni honored by Chamber

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced Greg Bruni as the 2019 recipient of the Doc McPherson Award.

Bruni is vice president and executive winemaker at Llano Estacado Winery.

Bruni is a third generation winemaker from the Santa Cruz Mountains in Northern California. As an established California Winemaker, Bruni designed and supervised the construction of two Central Coast Wineries; the Arciero Winery in Paso Robles, CA and the Byington Winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Bruni moved to Texas in 1993 to begin his journey at Llano Estacado Winery. This year marks his 45th vintage as a Winemaker, 25 of which were spent in Texas.

The Chamber will honor Bruni at the Lubbock Uncorked Wine Award Dinner on March 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Sponsorships and tables for this event are still available. More information is available by contacting the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce at (806) 761-7000

Loera promoted at First United Bank

Plains Bancorp, Inc., holding company for First United Bank, announces the promotion of Ariana Loera to vice president. Loera serves as accounting manager for the bank.

Loera has 16 years of experience in the financial industry, all of which have been with First United Bank. She is a 2008 graduate of Texas Tech with a bachelor’s of business administration in accounting.

Loera is a current board member and the treasurer for CASA of the South Plains.

