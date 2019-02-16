The Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission will consider a site plan for a QuikTrip location in the Sherman Crossroads development on the northwest corner of the Hwy. 75 and FM 1417 intersection during its meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry St.

The agenda packet for Tuesday’s meeting shows the planned station would be a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 20 fueling stations. If approved and ultimately built, the store would be the second QuikTrip in Sherman, as the company opened a 5,858-square-foot gas station and convenience store on the southwest corner of Hwy. 75 and FM 691 in October of last year.

A specific use permit and site plan approval will also be considered to allow bottling works for B4C Distillery at 5110 Marshall Street.

The commission will consider final plat approval for the property at 1300 N. Broughton St., as the owner wishes to split the property into two lots for residential development.

The commission’s board of adjustments will consider a request for a temporary snow cone stand at 1802 East Houston Street and a variance to allow a digital sign at 1800 Teague Dr.

The board will also consider variances to allow nine lots in the 4500-4600 blocks of Quail Run Road to be less than the 60 feet width required in a one-family residential district.

Before adjourning, the commission will also review a draft of a planned development ordinance and review a number of amended ordinances.