The Lubbock County Expo Center was pitched as an immediate need — we were told with voter approval it would be on a fast-track to be built.

Voters did approve it in November, but three months after the fact there's been little to no movement. Voters approved a 2 percent increase to the hotel/motel occupancy tax to fund the multipurpose dirt arena, but the county hasn't even directed the hotels to start collecting the tax.

Randy Jordan, chairman of the steering committee, said they're moving as fast as county officials allow. County officials say they're doing their due-diligence in making sure no expenses are put on Lubbock taxpayers. It seems it could be years before the expo center opens. Meanwhile, Texas Tech will demolish the Lubbock auditorium/coliseum (what the expo center is replacing) as soon as the 2019 ABC Rodeo is completed in April.

"I'm very confident in this project, but we're still a long way away from turning dirt on this, for sure," Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said Friday. "It's a process to go from a vote to actual construction. There's all these things you have to do. From my point of view, I just want to make sure it's suitable for Lubbock, and that it meets Lubbock's needs for the next 50 years."

Discussion surrounding the expo center the past 90 days has revolved around funding. Commissioner Jason Corley said he was told by the bond counsel working on the county's road bond that the 2 percent hotel tax could only support a roughly $25 million bond, which is half of what the steering committee campaigned on.

Jordan believes $25 million is an extremely conservative estimate.

"That number was ultra, ultra, ultra conservative," Jordan said. "That number has not been validated. To say it's going to be $25 million based on what we know to be the numbers coming from 2018 — to say it's going to be $25 million is laughable, honestly."

County officials expect specific numbers next month from the state comptroller's office on just how much this 2 percent hotel tax can fund. This is being called the next step, and once those numbers come in the county and committee will start discussing how much debt to issue and over how long.

Jordan has been looking over the total hotel revenues in the first three quarters of 2018. Using the average of the first three quarters as the fourth quarter, the total hotel revenue in 2018 is $119.6 million. Two percent of that, which is the added tax for the expo center, is $2.4 million a year. Jordan said a $35 million bond with a 30-year payment schedule with 4 percent interest, annual payments are $2 million. He believes the tax can support a $45 million bond.

Jordan also said this doesn't factor in growth or the possible rental car tax that's still up in the air. So he doesn't see how the numbers from the comptroller will just be $25 million. But as Corley points out, no lender is going to lend money based on maximum revenue.

With that said, the lowest, most conservative, bond Jordan envisions is $35 million.

"We've always known that there would be a difference between the cost and what the bond was going to be," Jordan said. "There's some things we've done to save money. If, if - big if - it's too low, we'll go out in the private sector. It's not a deal killer, it just means we have to work harder. My steering committee has to go out and raise that gap."

Jordan said the expo center is still on track to be built. He just said it's moving slower than they had hoped.

"We're still on track," Jordan said. "This $25 million talk is not shaking us at all."

Parrish said once the county knows how much the 2 percent tax can support (which should be in several weeks), he's leaving it to the steering committee to have a plan on how to proceed forward in things like acquiring the tax, hiring an architect, finding land, and choosing a builder.

"Right now we're wondering how much money will we be able to at least put toward this project," Parrish said. "Right now, I've charged Randy Jordan and his committee to go out and look for more private money — get as much as you can in donations and partnerships with other entities. We have to make sure our finances are in place before we can go out to site selection, architecture selection, design, and things like that."

Corley, who was the first to say the tax could only support a $25 million bond, said everything is still on the table. Corley predicts the hotel tax will only support annual debt payments of $1.5 million a year, for a $25 million bond.

"The Lubbock County voter got promised by the expo group, not the county, that they were going to build a structure for $50 million," Corley said. "Based on the money we have right now, that's not the case. We can't build that. That's where we're at. We're waiting to see that exact dollar amount they can bond for."

Corley said most of Lubbock County wants something built, and commissioners are trying to determine what that something is. Corley and Parrish both said they're committed to building an expo center, and having it operational, in a way that doesn't impact the Lubbock tax payers.

Commissioner Gilbert Flores said the same, adding the county should be involved as little as possible when it's up and running.

Corley said he doesn't want to commit a dime until he's seen building plans and knows exactly how much it'll cost and how much the tax can support.

Lubbock County is now pursuing a $99.6 million bond election for road improvement projects. Several commissioners are saying it's being rushed, and based on some public comment at the last commissioners meeting, citizens are drawing a comparison between the two projects.

"I hope the comparison people see in both these projects is they are long-term, future growth issues for Lubbock," Parrish said Friday. "The (Lubbock Municipal) Coliseum needed to be replaced and we need something for the future. Our roads bond package is looking ahead. It's seeing not just what we need today, but what we need for the next 25 years."