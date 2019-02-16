The Denison City Council will reconsider an amendment to the city’s animal control ordinance that would require animal owners of impounded animals to sterilize them upon release when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Denison City Hall. The council elected to strike this provision from an ordinance that was passed in January.

Under the new proposed amendment, pet owners will be required to show proof that the animal has been spayed or neutered after it is impounded a second time. The original version of the provision would require this one the first instance an animal is impounded.

Other items that will be considered include:

• a public hearing on a resolution finding no significant impact and a notice of intent to request a release of funds for the demolition of the building located on 2301 S. Austin Ave.; and

• an ordinance renaming four unnamed alleyways within Denison’s downtown corridor.

In a closed, executive session, the council will discuss the following items before taking any necessary action:

• pending litigation regarding 715 W. Sears; and

• a chapter 380 agreement with Reliable Redi-Mix, LLC.