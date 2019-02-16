Congratulations to all the Best of Texoma 2019 Top 3 Winners as determined from the results of the first round of the honors.
A total of 35 of the 177 categories were too close to call and were sent to run-off voting to determine the Top 3 Winners. Those Top 3 Winners will be announced following the close of run-off voting on Feb. 20.
The final round of voting for the Top 3 Winners in all 177 categories will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. This round will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.
All winners will be celebrated as well as First Place honors announced at the Best of Texoma Gala on April 27.
“There are tens of thousands of Texoma businesses and to be honored as one of the top three in any category is something that should bring a sense of pride,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “Each year, the results offer a snapshot of what we think about the people, goods and services we interact with everyday. These winners represent the very best of service and quality businesses in the region. They also help build a better and stronger community.”
The Best of Texoma steering committee sorted through the tens of thousands of nominations and tried to ensure the correct business names appeared on the final Top 3 Winners list. However, if we have made a mistake in naming your business, please let us know by emailing us at news@heralddemocrat.com. The Top 3 Winners appear below in no particular order:
EAT & DRINK
Best Asian Food
Two Brothers Hibachi
Crazy Thai
Taste of China
Best Bakery
Run off
Best BBQ
Rib Crib
Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ
Cackle & Oink BBQ
Best Breakfast
Pop’s Place
IHOP
Nick’s Family Restaurant
Best Buffet
King Buffet
Taste of China
Golden Corral
Best Burgers
City Limits
Old Iron Post
MG’s
Best Business Lunch
City Limits
Fulbelli’s
Old Iron Post
Best Catfish
Catfish King
The Farmstead
Huck’s Catfish
Best Chef
Chef TJ LaRosa - Fulbelli’s
Chef Robert Aranson - Sage Cafe
Chef Joanna Bryant - Grayson College
Best Chicken Wings
Old Iron Post
Wing Stop
Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Coffee Shop
Bean Me Up
Starbucks
CJ’s Coffee Cafe
Best Comfort Food
Run off
Best Early Bird Dining
Nick’s Family Restaurant
Texas Roadhouse
IHOP
Best Fine Dining
Six Ninety One at Grayson College
The Library Grill
Fulbelli’s
Best Food Truck
Tito’s Tacos
Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ
Two Brothers Hibachi
Best Ice Cream
Cold Stone Creamery
Gelati’s Ice Cream Parlor
Braum’s
Best Margarita
La Mesa
Old Iron Post
City Limits
Best Mexican Restaurant
Rustico
Camino Viejo
La Mesa
Best Pizza
Palio’s Pizza Cafe
Craft Pies Pizza Co.
Italian Affair
Best Place to Get a Meal Under $10
Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ
Denison Food Truck Park
Muddbones
Best Place to Grab a Beer
City Limits
Cellerman’s
Old Iron Post
Best Restaurant in Bryan County
Main Street Barbecue
Roma’s Italian Restaurant
The Farmstead
Best Restaurant in Denison
North Rig Grill
Cotton Patch
Rustico
Best Restaurant in Howe
Gabriela’s Mexican Cocina
Palio’s Pizza Cafe
Abby’s
Best Restaurant in Pottsboro
Run off
Best Restaurant in Sherman
Run off
Best Restaurant in Van Alstyne
La Cima
El Patio Escondido
Jafar’s Mediterranean Grill
Best Restaurant in Whitesboro
Whataburger
Lovejoy’s on Main
La Hacienda Mexican Grill
Best Restaurant in Whitewright
Dairy Queen
Triple R Barbecue
The Loft Pizza & Pub
Best Restaurant on Lake Texoma
Mo’s Grill at Highport Marina
Pelican’s Landing
The Island Bar & Grill
Best Salsa
Camino Viejo
City Limits
La Mesa
Best Sandwiches
Kathleen’s Kitchen
Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ
Vitina’s Deli & Boiler Room
Best Steak
Fulbelli’s
The Library Grill
Texas Roadhouse
Best Tacos
Taco Casa
Tito’s Tacos
Old Iron Post
Best Winery/Brewery/Distillery
Cellerman’s
Iron Root Republic Distillery
903 Brewers
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Casino
WinStar
Choctaw
Best Charity Event
Charity Ball - Sherman Service League
Chocolate Indulgence - CASA
Bras for a Cause - Women Rock, Inc.
Best Golf Course
Denison Golf and Country Club
Stone Creek
Tanglewood
Best Hotel
Run off
Best Local Festival
Run off
Best Marina at Lake Texoma
Cedar Mills Marina
Grandpappy Point Marina and Resort
Highport Marina
Best Museum
The Sherman Museum
Harber Wildlife Museum
Sherman Jazz Museum
Best Park
THF Park
Waterloo
Fairview
Best Resort
Cedar Mills Marina & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Tanglewood Resort
FINANCIAL & REAL ESTATE
Best CPA/Accountant
Chip Adami - Adami Lindsey & Co.
Mike Wright - Wright Tax Service
Matt Hanley - Ramsey & Hanley CPAs
Best Credit Union
Fannin Federal Credit Union
Credit Union City Credit Union
Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union
Best Drive-Thru Banking
Chase
Landmark Bank
First United Bank
Best Financial Advisor/Planner
Tom Kyle
Juston Dobbs
Gail Utter
Best Home Builder
Ceci Bates Custom Homes
Briscoe Homes
EarnhartBuilt
Best Home Inspector
Dwayne Ward
ABC Inspections
Texoma Home Inspection
Best Insurance Agency
Run off
Best Insurance Agent
Run off
Best Loan Officer
Vanya Griffith-Mayes - Certainty Home Loans
Michelle Castle - Guild Mortgage
Tonya Hudgins - First United Bank
Best Mortgage Company
Certainty Home Loans
First United Mortgage Group
Guild Mortgage
Best Place for Banking
First Texoma National Bank
First United Bank
Landmark Bank
Real Estate Agent
Run off
Best Real Estate Agent - Lake Texoma
Jerry Gilbert - Century 21 Dean Gilbert Realtors
Lisa Hitchcock - Easy Life Realty
Lainie Ramsey - Homes by Lainie
Best Real Estate Company
Run off
Best Tax Service
Mike Wright and Co.
Sexton Tax Services
Liberty Tax Service
Best Title Company
Grayson Title
Red River Title
Chapin Title
MEDICAL
Best Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center
Carey Hearing Centers
Dr. Amin Musani
HearCare
Best Bariatric and Weight Loss Services
Dr. Aaron Cernero
Dr. Cody Starnes
Dr. Ikram Kureshi
Best Cardiologist
Dr. David Davis
Dr. Nikhil Joshi
Dr. Winston Marshall
Best Chiropractor
Atlas Chiropractic
Wren Chiropractic Center
Knight Family Chiropractic
Best Cosmetic Services
Lux Aesthetic Medical Services
Vaunda Hickman
Allure Laser & Medical Spa
Best Dental Services
Run off
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Clint Moss
Dr. Priya Zeikus
Dr. Mark Koone
Best ENT
Run off
Best Freestanding ER
Select ER
Red River ER
Best Gastroenterologist
Dr. Tung Tran
Dr. John Fletcher
Dr. Richard Saltz
Best General Practitioner
Dr. Diego Restrepo
Dr. Bradley Rue
Dr. Grant Craig
Best General Surgeon
Dr. Rolando Oro
Dr. Kenton Schrank
Dr. Cody Starnes
Best Home Health
Run off
Best Hospice Service
Home Hospice of Grayson County
Hospice Plus
Heart to Heart Hospice
Best Hospital
Baylor Scott & White
Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center
Texoma Medical Center
Best Medical Supplies
Breath of Life
Elite Med Supply
TMC Medical Supply and Scrubs
Best Mental Health Services
Tri-Med Behavioral Health
WNJ Behavioral Health Services
TMC Behavioral Health Center
Best Nurse
Run off
Best Nursing Home
Focused Care
Homestead of Denison
Pecan Tree Healthcare & Rehab
Best OB/GYN
Dr. Ashley Brumm
Dr. Gary Grafa
Dr. Todd Culter
Best Opthamologist (Eye Surgeon)
Dr. Clint Long - Long Vision
Dr. Andrew Bossen - RGB
Dr. Bill Plauche - RGB
Best Optometrist
Dr. B Drobny OD - Patterson Optical
Dr. Jon Anders - Anders Optical
Dr. Jerry Gundersheimer - Eye Do Optical
Best Orthodontist
Run off
Best Orthopedic Surgeon
Run off
Best Pain Management
Dr. Sameer Syed
Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan
Dr. Deborah Fisher
Best Pediatric Dentist
Pediatric Dental Specialists
Pediatric Dentistry of Sherman
Peppermint Dental
Best Pediatric Home Health
Children’s Home Healthcare
Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Bryan Kalil
Dr. Joseph Lipscomb
Dr. Tim Brumit
Best Place for Physical Therapy
WNJ
Peak Physical Therapy
TMC Outpatient Therapy
Best Place for Speech Therapy
Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health
The Rehabilitation Center
TMC Outpatient Therapy
Best Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Chase Derrick
Dr. Chirag Mehta
Dr. John Papaila
Best Podiatrist (Foot Doctor)
Dr. Craig Cranford
Dr. Matthew Jackman
Dr. John Sciortino
Best Radiology Services
WNJ
Baylor Scott & White
TMC Advanced Medical Imaging
Best Rehabilitation Care
Pecan Tree Healthcare and Rehab
Carrus
Reba McEntire Center for Rehabilitation
Best Sleep Services
Carrus
WNJ
TMC Sleep Lab
Best Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinic
TMC Urgent Care
One Medical
Sherman Medical
Best Vein Care
TMC
Vein Center of North Texas
Best Wound Care
Pecan Tree Healthcare and Rehabilitation
WNJ
TMC Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine
SERVICES
Best Attorney - Civil
Bill Kennedy
Brett Evans
LeCrone Law Firm
Best Attorney - Criminal
James Morris
Bill Kennedy
Britton Brooks
Best Attorney - Family
James Fry
Britton Brooks
Sheila Shea
Best Attorney - Real Estate
Ben Munson
Princess “Penny” Brown
Brett Evans
Best Auto Body/Collision Repair
Sherman Collision Repair
Star Auto Body & Alignment
Parkway Buick GMC
Best Auto Dealer Service Department
Blake Utter Ford
Bob Utter Ford
Parkway Buick GMC
Best Auto Repair and Service
B & B Automotive & Wrecker
Bob Utter Ford
Parkway Buick GMC
Best Barber Shop
Gents VII Barbershop
Fellas Men’s Hair
Bros House of Fades
Best Car Salesperson
Mike Nelson
Jonah Peters
Kevin Hayes
Best Car Wash
Lone Star #50
The Wash Factory
Whistle Stop
Best Criminal Defense Attorney
Run off
Best Daycare
Pre School for Little Zebras
Liberty Christian Child Care
Kiddie Kampus
Best Divorce Attorney
James Fry
Britton Brooks
Sheila Shea
Best Electrical Services
Webbs Electric
Reynolds Electric
Top Notch Electrician
Best Fence Company
Reliable Roofing & Fencing
Ace Quality Fencing
King Cole Enterprise
Best Florist
Hannah’s Special Occasions
Wayside Florist
Judy’s Flower Shop
Best Foundation Repair
Run off
Best Funeral Home
Dannel
Fisher
Waldo
Best Hair Salon
Run off
Best Heat & Air Services
Run off
Best Home Painting Service
Run off
Best Interior Design
Iris Design Consulting
Angie Wilson
Interior Home Store
Best Locksmith
Texoma Roadside Rescue
Midway Lock and Key
Lockdoc
Best Nail Salon
Maxim Salon and Spa
Ivy’s Lash and Nail Bar
Luxor
Best Pet Boarding
The Kennels On Farmington
A1 Dog Grooming and Boarding Kennels
Tailwaggers
Best Pet Groomer
A1 Dog Grooming and Boarding Kennels
Snooty Pup
Big Dog Little Dog
Best Photographer
Michelle Carney Photography
Courtney Mitchell Photography
Joanney Rigdon Photography
Best Plumbing Services
Run off
Best Remodeling Services
Run off
Best Roofer
Abel Aleman
Lankford
K&M
Best Security Company
Run off
Best Storage Facility
About Self Storage
Camel Maxi Storage
Five Star Storage
Best Towing Service
B and B Automotive
Bob Utter
Lone Star Haulin
Best TV Provider
Cavender’s Home Theater
CableOne
Cherokee Communications
Best Veterinarian
Run off
SHOPPING & COMMERCE
Best Antique Store
Vintage Mercantile
Main Street Mall
Touch of Class
Best Auto Dealership
Parkway Buick GMC
Bob Utter Ford
Classic of Texoma
Best Boat Sales
Cedar Mills Marina
Grandpappy Point
MarineMax at Highport
Best Boot Store/Western Wear
Boot Barn
Wear Risk
Dennard’s
Best Farm/Ranch Supplies
Dennard’s
Orscheln
Tractor Supply
Best Flooring Retailer
Lowe’s
Gold Star Carpet One
Robert’s Decorator Supply
Best Furniture Store
Signature Home Furnishings
Ashley Furniture Homestore
Knight Furniture
Best Gas Station
Lone Star Food Store #50
Sam’s Club
QuikTrip
Best Household Consignment
My Friend’s House
Fan and Flame
Main Street Mall
Best Jewelry Store
Kay Jewelers
Jeweler’s Bench
McEwen Jewelers
Best Landscape Rock & Gravel
Weger Sand and Gravel
C & L Natural Stone
Good Earth Soil and Materials
Best Liquor Store
Run off
Best Locally Owned Business
Fierce Motions in Dance
Knight Furniture
Downtown Escape Rooms
Best Mattress Retailer
Denver Mattress
Mattress Plus More
Knight Furniture & Mattress
Best Nursery/Garden Shop
Wilson’s Farm Pottsboro
Rustic Gardens and Imports
Twin Oaks Nursery
Best Outdoor Furniture and Accessories
Ashley Homestore
Crabtree’s
Lowe’s
Best Pawn Shop
Cash America
F&I Pawn
Best Pawn
Best Place to Buy a Firearm
Academy
Past and Blast
Best Pawn
Best Place to Buy a Pool or Spa
All Pro Pools
Allison
Texoma Country Pools & Spa
Best Place to Buy an ATV
Outdoor Powersports
Jones Powersports
Sherman Powersports
Best Place to Buy Metal Building
Monitor
Mueller
Metal Warehouse
Best Sewing/Quilting Shop
Run off
Best Thrift Store
Crisis Center Thrift Store
Resale Barn - Pottsboro
Goodwill
Best Used Car Dealership
Classic of Texoma
Bob Utter Ford
Parkway Buick GMC
Best Women’s Clothing
Belk
Sandi’s
Clothing Glitzy Girlz
Best Apartment Complex
Run off
Best Art Gallery
Gallery Off the Square
Mary Karam Art Gallery
Sparrows Gallery
Best Assisted Living
Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care
The Renaissance
Brookdale Willows
Best Bank Teller
Ricky Noth - Bank of Texas
Kara Harrelson - Independent Bank
Glenda Townsend - Texas Star Bank
Best College Professor
Rusty Weatherly - Grayson College
Joanna Bryant - Grayson College
Rachel Sumrall - Grayson College
Best Elementary Teacher
Run off
Best Firefighter/EMT
Run off
Best Health Club/Gym
Run off
Best Independent Senior Living
Run off
Best Law Enforcement Officer
Brandon Toney
Tony Bennie
Mike Eppler
Best Local Artist
Run off
Best Non-profit Organization
Run off
Best Principal
Rhonda Johnson - Crutchfield Elementary School
Steven Traw - Sory Elementary School
Natalie Hicks - Mayes Elementary School
Best Secondary Teacher (Middle and High School)
Dale Rhodes - Denison High School
Whitney Smith - Whitewright High School
Amanda Garza - Denison High School
Best Tech Company
Finisar
GlobiTech
Best Temp Agency
Snelling
Manpower
Express
Best Wedding/Event Venue
Run off