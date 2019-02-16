Congratulations to all the Best of Texoma 2019 Top 3 Winners as determined from the results of the first round of the honors.

A total of 35 of the 177 categories were too close to call and were sent to run-off voting to determine the Top 3 Winners. Those Top 3 Winners will be announced following the close of run-off voting on Feb. 20.

The final round of voting for the Top 3 Winners in all 177 categories will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. This round will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.

All winners will be celebrated as well as First Place honors announced at the Best of Texoma Gala on April 27.

“There are tens of thousands of Texoma businesses and to be honored as one of the top three in any category is something that should bring a sense of pride,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “Each year, the results offer a snapshot of what we think about the people, goods and services we interact with everyday. These winners represent the very best of service and quality businesses in the region. They also help build a better and stronger community.”

The Best of Texoma steering committee sorted through the tens of thousands of nominations and tried to ensure the correct business names appeared on the final Top 3 Winners list. However, if we have made a mistake in naming your business, please let us know by emailing us at news@heralddemocrat.com. The Top 3 Winners appear below in no particular order:

EAT & DRINK

Best Asian Food

Two Brothers Hibachi

Crazy Thai

Taste of China

Best Bakery

Run off

Best BBQ

Rib Crib

Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ

Cackle & Oink BBQ

Best Breakfast

Pop’s Place

IHOP

Nick’s Family Restaurant

Best Buffet

King Buffet

Taste of China

Golden Corral

Best Burgers

City Limits

Old Iron Post

MG’s

Best Business Lunch

City Limits

Fulbelli’s

Old Iron Post

Best Catfish

Catfish King

The Farmstead

Huck’s Catfish

Best Chef

Chef TJ LaRosa - Fulbelli’s

Chef Robert Aranson - Sage Cafe

Chef Joanna Bryant - Grayson College

Best Chicken Wings

Old Iron Post

Wing Stop

Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Coffee Shop

Bean Me Up

Starbucks

CJ’s Coffee Cafe

Best Comfort Food

Run off

Best Early Bird Dining

Nick’s Family Restaurant

Texas Roadhouse

IHOP

Best Fine Dining

Six Ninety One at Grayson College

The Library Grill

Fulbelli’s

Best Food Truck

Tito’s Tacos

Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ

Two Brothers Hibachi

Best Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery

Gelati’s Ice Cream Parlor

Braum’s

Best Margarita

La Mesa

Old Iron Post

City Limits

Best Mexican Restaurant

Rustico

Camino Viejo

La Mesa

Best Pizza

Palio’s Pizza Cafe

Craft Pies Pizza Co.

Italian Affair

Best Place to Get a Meal Under $10

Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ

Denison Food Truck Park

Muddbones

Best Place to Grab a Beer

City Limits

Cellerman’s

Old Iron Post

Best Restaurant in Bryan County

Main Street Barbecue

Roma’s Italian Restaurant

The Farmstead

Best Restaurant in Denison

North Rig Grill

Cotton Patch

Rustico

Best Restaurant in Howe

Gabriela’s Mexican Cocina

Palio’s Pizza Cafe

Abby’s

Best Restaurant in Pottsboro

Run off

Best Restaurant in Sherman

Run off

Best Restaurant in Van Alstyne

La Cima

El Patio Escondido

Jafar’s Mediterranean Grill

Best Restaurant in Whitesboro

Whataburger

Lovejoy’s on Main

La Hacienda Mexican Grill

Best Restaurant in Whitewright

Dairy Queen

Triple R Barbecue

The Loft Pizza & Pub

Best Restaurant on Lake Texoma

Mo’s Grill at Highport Marina

Pelican’s Landing

The Island Bar & Grill

Best Salsa

Camino Viejo

City Limits

La Mesa

Best Sandwiches

Kathleen’s Kitchen

Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ

Vitina’s Deli & Boiler Room

Best Steak

Fulbelli’s

The Library Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Best Tacos

Taco Casa

Tito’s Tacos

Old Iron Post

Best Winery/Brewery/Distillery

Cellerman’s

Iron Root Republic Distillery

903 Brewers

ENTERTAINMENT

Best Casino

WinStar

Choctaw

Best Charity Event

Charity Ball - Sherman Service League

Chocolate Indulgence - CASA

Bras for a Cause - Women Rock, Inc.

Best Golf Course

Denison Golf and Country Club

Stone Creek

Tanglewood

Best Hotel

Run off

Best Local Festival

Run off

Best Marina at Lake Texoma

Cedar Mills Marina

Grandpappy Point Marina and Resort

Highport Marina

Best Museum

The Sherman Museum

Harber Wildlife Museum

Sherman Jazz Museum

Best Park

THF Park

Waterloo

Fairview

Best Resort

Cedar Mills Marina & Resort

Choctaw Casino & Resort

Tanglewood Resort

FINANCIAL & REAL ESTATE

Best CPA/Accountant

Chip Adami - Adami Lindsey & Co.

Mike Wright - Wright Tax Service

Matt Hanley - Ramsey & Hanley CPAs

Best Credit Union

Fannin Federal Credit Union

Credit Union City Credit Union

Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union

Best Drive-Thru Banking

Chase

Landmark Bank

First United Bank

Best Financial Advisor/Planner

Tom Kyle

Juston Dobbs

Gail Utter

Best Home Builder

Ceci Bates Custom Homes

Briscoe Homes

EarnhartBuilt

Best Home Inspector

Dwayne Ward

ABC Inspections

Texoma Home Inspection

Best Insurance Agency

Run off

Best Insurance Agent

Run off

Best Loan Officer

Vanya Griffith-Mayes - Certainty Home Loans

Michelle Castle - Guild Mortgage

Tonya Hudgins - First United Bank

Best Mortgage Company

Certainty Home Loans

First United Mortgage Group

Guild Mortgage

Best Place for Banking

First Texoma National Bank

First United Bank

Landmark Bank

Real Estate Agent

Run off

Best Real Estate Agent - Lake Texoma

Jerry Gilbert - Century 21 Dean Gilbert Realtors

Lisa Hitchcock - Easy Life Realty

Lainie Ramsey - Homes by Lainie

Best Real Estate Company

Run off

Best Tax Service

Mike Wright and Co.

Sexton Tax Services

Liberty Tax Service

Best Title Company

Grayson Title

Red River Title

Chapin Title

MEDICAL

Best Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center

Carey Hearing Centers

Dr. Amin Musani

HearCare

Best Bariatric and Weight Loss Services

Dr. Aaron Cernero

Dr. Cody Starnes

Dr. Ikram Kureshi

Best Cardiologist

Dr. David Davis

Dr. Nikhil Joshi

Dr. Winston Marshall

Best Chiropractor

Atlas Chiropractic

Wren Chiropractic Center

Knight Family Chiropractic

Best Cosmetic Services

Lux Aesthetic Medical Services

Vaunda Hickman

Allure Laser & Medical Spa

Best Dental Services

Run off

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Clint Moss

Dr. Priya Zeikus

Dr. Mark Koone

Best ENT

Run off

Best Freestanding ER

Select ER

Red River ER

Best Gastroenterologist

Dr. Tung Tran

Dr. John Fletcher

Dr. Richard Saltz

Best General Practitioner

Dr. Diego Restrepo

Dr. Bradley Rue

Dr. Grant Craig

Best General Surgeon

Dr. Rolando Oro

Dr. Kenton Schrank

Dr. Cody Starnes

Best Home Health

Run off

Best Hospice Service

Home Hospice of Grayson County

Hospice Plus

Heart to Heart Hospice

Best Hospital

Baylor Scott & White

Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center

Texoma Medical Center

Best Medical Supplies

Breath of Life

Elite Med Supply

TMC Medical Supply and Scrubs

Best Mental Health Services

Tri-Med Behavioral Health

WNJ Behavioral Health Services

TMC Behavioral Health Center

Best Nurse

Run off

Best Nursing Home

Focused Care

Homestead of Denison

Pecan Tree Healthcare & Rehab

Best OB/GYN

Dr. Ashley Brumm

Dr. Gary Grafa

Dr. Todd Culter

Best Opthamologist (Eye Surgeon)

Dr. Clint Long - Long Vision

Dr. Andrew Bossen - RGB

Dr. Bill Plauche - RGB

Best Optometrist

Dr. B Drobny OD - Patterson Optical

Dr. Jon Anders - Anders Optical

Dr. Jerry Gundersheimer - Eye Do Optical

Best Orthodontist

Run off

Best Orthopedic Surgeon

Run off

Best Pain Management

Dr. Sameer Syed

Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan

Dr. Deborah Fisher

Best Pediatric Dentist

Pediatric Dental Specialists

Pediatric Dentistry of Sherman

Peppermint Dental

Best Pediatric Home Health

Children’s Home Healthcare

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Bryan Kalil

Dr. Joseph Lipscomb

Dr. Tim Brumit

Best Place for Physical Therapy

WNJ

Peak Physical Therapy

TMC Outpatient Therapy

Best Place for Speech Therapy

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

The Rehabilitation Center

TMC Outpatient Therapy

Best Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Chase Derrick

Dr. Chirag Mehta

Dr. John Papaila

Best Podiatrist (Foot Doctor)

Dr. Craig Cranford

Dr. Matthew Jackman

Dr. John Sciortino

Best Radiology Services

WNJ

Baylor Scott & White

TMC Advanced Medical Imaging

Best Rehabilitation Care

Pecan Tree Healthcare and Rehab

Carrus

Reba McEntire Center for Rehabilitation

Best Sleep Services

Carrus

WNJ

TMC Sleep Lab

Best Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinic

TMC Urgent Care

One Medical

Sherman Medical

Best Vein Care

TMC

Vein Center of North Texas

Best Wound Care

Pecan Tree Healthcare and Rehabilitation

WNJ

TMC Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine

SERVICES

Best Attorney - Civil

Bill Kennedy

Brett Evans

LeCrone Law Firm

Best Attorney - Criminal

James Morris

Bill Kennedy

Britton Brooks

Best Attorney - Family

James Fry

Britton Brooks

Sheila Shea

Best Attorney - Real Estate

Ben Munson

Princess “Penny” Brown

Brett Evans

Best Auto Body/Collision Repair

Sherman Collision Repair

Star Auto Body & Alignment

Parkway Buick GMC

Best Auto Dealer Service Department

Blake Utter Ford

Bob Utter Ford

Parkway Buick GMC

Best Auto Repair and Service

B & B Automotive & Wrecker

Bob Utter Ford

Parkway Buick GMC

Best Barber Shop

Gents VII Barbershop

Fellas Men’s Hair

Bros House of Fades

Best Car Salesperson

Mike Nelson

Jonah Peters

Kevin Hayes

Best Car Wash

Lone Star #50

The Wash Factory

Whistle Stop

Best Criminal Defense Attorney

Run off

Best Daycare

Pre School for Little Zebras

Liberty Christian Child Care

Kiddie Kampus

Best Divorce Attorney

James Fry

Britton Brooks

Sheila Shea

Best Electrical Services

Webbs Electric

Reynolds Electric

Top Notch Electrician

Best Fence Company

Reliable Roofing & Fencing

Ace Quality Fencing

King Cole Enterprise

Best Florist

Hannah’s Special Occasions

Wayside Florist

Judy’s Flower Shop

Best Foundation Repair

Run off

Best Funeral Home

Dannel

Fisher

Waldo

Best Hair Salon

Run off

Best Heat & Air Services

Run off

Best Home Painting Service

Run off

Best Interior Design

Iris Design Consulting

Angie Wilson

Interior Home Store

Best Locksmith

Texoma Roadside Rescue

Midway Lock and Key

Lockdoc

Best Nail Salon

Maxim Salon and Spa

Ivy’s Lash and Nail Bar

Luxor

Best Pet Boarding

The Kennels On Farmington

A1 Dog Grooming and Boarding Kennels

Tailwaggers

Best Pet Groomer

A1 Dog Grooming and Boarding Kennels

Snooty Pup

Big Dog Little Dog

Best Photographer

Michelle Carney Photography

Courtney Mitchell Photography

Joanney Rigdon Photography

Best Plumbing Services

Run off

Best Remodeling Services

Run off

Best Roofer

Abel Aleman

Lankford

K&M

Best Security Company

Run off

Best Storage Facility

About Self Storage

Camel Maxi Storage

Five Star Storage

Best Towing Service

B and B Automotive

Bob Utter

Lone Star Haulin

Best TV Provider

Cavender’s Home Theater

CableOne

Cherokee Communications

Best Veterinarian

Run off

SHOPPING & COMMERCE

Best Antique Store

Vintage Mercantile

Main Street Mall

Touch of Class

Best Auto Dealership

Parkway Buick GMC

Bob Utter Ford

Classic of Texoma

Best Boat Sales

Cedar Mills Marina

Grandpappy Point

MarineMax at Highport

Best Boot Store/Western Wear

Boot Barn

Wear Risk

Dennard’s

Best Farm/Ranch Supplies

Dennard’s

Orscheln

Tractor Supply

Best Flooring Retailer

Lowe’s

Gold Star Carpet One

Robert’s Decorator Supply

Best Furniture Store

Signature Home Furnishings

Ashley Furniture Homestore

Knight Furniture

Best Gas Station

Lone Star Food Store #50

Sam’s Club

QuikTrip

Best Household Consignment

My Friend’s House

Fan and Flame

Main Street Mall

Best Jewelry Store

Kay Jewelers

Jeweler’s Bench

McEwen Jewelers

Best Landscape Rock & Gravel

Weger Sand and Gravel

C & L Natural Stone

Good Earth Soil and Materials

Best Liquor Store

Run off

Best Locally Owned Business

Fierce Motions in Dance

Knight Furniture

Downtown Escape Rooms

Best Mattress Retailer

Denver Mattress

Mattress Plus More

Knight Furniture & Mattress

Best Nursery/Garden Shop

Wilson’s Farm Pottsboro

Rustic Gardens and Imports

Twin Oaks Nursery

Best Outdoor Furniture and Accessories

Ashley Homestore

Crabtree’s

Lowe’s

Best Pawn Shop

Cash America

F&I Pawn

Best Pawn

Best Place to Buy a Firearm

Academy

Past and Blast

Best Pawn

Best Place to Buy a Pool or Spa

All Pro Pools

Allison

Texoma Country Pools & Spa

Best Place to Buy an ATV

Outdoor Powersports

Jones Powersports

Sherman Powersports

Best Place to Buy Metal Building

Monitor

Mueller

Metal Warehouse

Best Sewing/Quilting Shop

Run off

Best Thrift Store

Crisis Center Thrift Store

Resale Barn - Pottsboro

Goodwill

Best Used Car Dealership

Classic of Texoma

Bob Utter Ford

Parkway Buick GMC

Best Women’s Clothing

Belk

Sandi’s

Clothing Glitzy Girlz

Best Apartment Complex

Run off

Best Art Gallery

Gallery Off the Square

Mary Karam Art Gallery

Sparrows Gallery

Best Assisted Living

Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care

The Renaissance

Brookdale Willows

Best Bank Teller

Ricky Noth - Bank of Texas

Kara Harrelson - Independent Bank

Glenda Townsend - Texas Star Bank

Best College Professor

Rusty Weatherly - Grayson College

Joanna Bryant - Grayson College

Rachel Sumrall - Grayson College

Best Elementary Teacher

Run off

Best Firefighter/EMT

Run off

Best Health Club/Gym

Run off

Best Independent Senior Living

Run off

Best Law Enforcement Officer

Brandon Toney

Tony Bennie

Mike Eppler

Best Local Artist

Run off

Best Non-profit Organization

Run off

Best Principal

Rhonda Johnson - Crutchfield Elementary School

Steven Traw - Sory Elementary School

Natalie Hicks - Mayes Elementary School

Best Secondary Teacher (Middle and High School)

Dale Rhodes - Denison High School

Whitney Smith - Whitewright High School

Amanda Garza - Denison High School

Best Tech Company

Finisar

GlobiTech

Best Temp Agency

Snelling

Manpower

Express

Best Wedding/Event Venue

Run off