By Edward Southerland, Best of Texoma

Saturday

Feb 16, 2019 at 12:01 AM Feb 18, 2019 at 8:10 AM


Congratulations to all the Best of Texoma 2019 Top 3 Winners as determined from the results of the first round of the honors.


A total of 35 of the 177 categories were too close to call and were sent to run-off voting to determine the Top 3 Winners. Those Top 3 Winners will be announced following the close of run-off voting on Feb. 20.


The final round of voting for the Top 3 Winners in all 177 categories will begin on March 14 and run through March 29. This round will be online only through www.BestofTexoma.com.


All winners will be celebrated as well as First Place honors announced at the Best of Texoma Gala on April 27.


“There are tens of thousands of Texoma businesses and to be honored as one of the top three in any category is something that should bring a sense of pride,” Texoma Marketing and Media Group Senior Group Publisher Nate Rodriguez said. “Each year, the results offer a snapshot of what we think about the people, goods and services we interact with everyday. These winners represent the very best of service and quality businesses in the region. They also help build a better and stronger community.”


The Best of Texoma steering committee sorted through the tens of thousands of nominations and tried to ensure the correct business names appeared on the final Top 3 Winners list. However, if we have made a mistake in naming your business, please let us know by emailing us at news@heralddemocrat.com. The Top 3 Winners appear below in no particular order:


EAT & DRINK


Best Asian Food


Two Brothers Hibachi


Crazy Thai


Taste of China


Best Bakery


Run off


Best BBQ


Rib Crib


Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ


Cackle & Oink BBQ


Best Breakfast


Pop’s Place


IHOP


Nick’s Family Restaurant


Best Buffet


King Buffet


Taste of China


Golden Corral


Best Burgers


City Limits


Old Iron Post


MG’s


Best Business Lunch


City Limits


Fulbelli’s


Old Iron Post


Best Catfish


Catfish King


The Farmstead


Huck’s Catfish


Best Chef


Chef TJ LaRosa - Fulbelli’s


Chef Robert Aranson - Sage Cafe


Chef Joanna Bryant - Grayson College


Best Chicken Wings


Old Iron Post


Wing Stop


Buffalo Wild Wings


Best Coffee Shop


Bean Me Up


Starbucks


CJ’s Coffee Cafe


Best Comfort Food


Run off


Best Early Bird Dining


Nick’s Family Restaurant


Texas Roadhouse


IHOP


Best Fine Dining


Six Ninety One at Grayson College


The Library Grill


Fulbelli’s


Best Food Truck


Tito’s Tacos


Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ


Two Brothers Hibachi


Best Ice Cream


Cold Stone Creamery


Gelati’s Ice Cream Parlor


Braum’s


Best Margarita


La Mesa


Old Iron Post


City Limits


Best Mexican Restaurant


Rustico


Camino Viejo


La Mesa


Best Pizza


Palio’s Pizza Cafe


Craft Pies Pizza Co.


Italian Affair


Best Place to Get a Meal Under $10


Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ


Denison Food Truck Park


Muddbones


Best Place to Grab a Beer


City Limits


Cellerman’s


Old Iron Post


Best Restaurant in Bryan County


Main Street Barbecue


Roma’s Italian Restaurant


The Farmstead


Best Restaurant in Denison


North Rig Grill


Cotton Patch


Rustico


Best Restaurant in Howe


Gabriela’s Mexican Cocina


Palio’s Pizza Cafe


Abby’s


Best Restaurant in Pottsboro


Run off


Best Restaurant in Sherman


Run off


Best Restaurant in Van Alstyne


La Cima


El Patio Escondido


Jafar’s Mediterranean Grill


Best Restaurant in Whitesboro


Whataburger


Lovejoy’s on Main


La Hacienda Mexican Grill


Best Restaurant in Whitewright


Dairy Queen


Triple R Barbecue


The Loft Pizza & Pub


Best Restaurant on Lake Texoma


Mo’s Grill at Highport Marina


Pelican’s Landing


The Island Bar & Grill


Best Salsa


Camino Viejo


City Limits


La Mesa


Best Sandwiches


Kathleen’s Kitchen


Bear’s Smokin’ BBQ


Vitina’s Deli & Boiler Room


Best Steak


Fulbelli’s


The Library Grill


Texas Roadhouse


Best Tacos


Taco Casa


Tito’s Tacos


Old Iron Post


Best Winery/Brewery/Distillery


Cellerman’s


Iron Root Republic Distillery


903 Brewers


ENTERTAINMENT


Best Casino


WinStar


Choctaw


Best Charity Event


Charity Ball - Sherman Service League


Chocolate Indulgence - CASA


Bras for a Cause - Women Rock, Inc.


Best Golf Course


Denison Golf and Country Club


Stone Creek


Tanglewood


Best Hotel


Run off


Best Local Festival


Run off


Best Marina at Lake Texoma


Cedar Mills Marina


Grandpappy Point Marina and Resort


Highport Marina


Best Museum


The Sherman Museum


Harber Wildlife Museum


Sherman Jazz Museum


Best Park


THF Park


Waterloo


Fairview


Best Resort


Cedar Mills Marina & Resort


Choctaw Casino & Resort


Tanglewood Resort


FINANCIAL & REAL ESTATE


Best CPA/Accountant


Chip Adami - Adami Lindsey & Co.


Mike Wright - Wright Tax Service


Matt Hanley - Ramsey & Hanley CPAs


Best Credit Union


Fannin Federal Credit Union


Credit Union City Credit Union


Texoma Educators Federal Credit Union


Best Drive-Thru Banking


Chase


Landmark Bank


First United Bank


Best Financial Advisor/Planner


Tom Kyle


Juston Dobbs


Gail Utter


Best Home Builder


Ceci Bates Custom Homes


Briscoe Homes


EarnhartBuilt


Best Home Inspector


Dwayne Ward


ABC Inspections


Texoma Home Inspection


Best Insurance Agency


Run off


Best Insurance Agent


Run off


Best Loan Officer


Vanya Griffith-Mayes - Certainty Home Loans


Michelle Castle - Guild Mortgage


Tonya Hudgins - First United Bank


Best Mortgage Company


Certainty Home Loans


First United Mortgage Group


Guild Mortgage


Best Place for Banking


First Texoma National Bank


First United Bank


Landmark Bank


Real Estate Agent


Run off


Best Real Estate Agent - Lake Texoma


Jerry Gilbert - Century 21 Dean Gilbert Realtors


Lisa Hitchcock - Easy Life Realty


Lainie Ramsey - Homes by Lainie


Best Real Estate Company


Run off


Best Tax Service


Mike Wright and Co.


Sexton Tax Services


Liberty Tax Service


Best Title Company


Grayson Title


Red River Title


Chapin Title


MEDICAL


Best Audiologist/Hearing Aid Center


Carey Hearing Centers


Dr. Amin Musani


HearCare


Best Bariatric and Weight Loss Services


Dr. Aaron Cernero


Dr. Cody Starnes


Dr. Ikram Kureshi


Best Cardiologist


Dr. David Davis


Dr. Nikhil Joshi


Dr. Winston Marshall


Best Chiropractor


Atlas Chiropractic


Wren Chiropractic Center


Knight Family Chiropractic


Best Cosmetic Services


Lux Aesthetic Medical Services


Vaunda Hickman


Allure Laser & Medical Spa


Best Dental Services


Run off


Best Dermatologist


Dr. Clint Moss


Dr. Priya Zeikus


Dr. Mark Koone


Best ENT


Run off


Best Freestanding ER


Select ER


Red River ER


Best Gastroenterologist


Dr. Tung Tran


Dr. John Fletcher


Dr. Richard Saltz


Best General Practitioner


Dr. Diego Restrepo


Dr. Bradley Rue


Dr. Grant Craig


Best General Surgeon


Dr. Rolando Oro


Dr. Kenton Schrank


Dr. Cody Starnes


Best Home Health


Run off


Best Hospice Service


Home Hospice of Grayson County


Hospice Plus


Heart to Heart Hospice


Best Hospital


Baylor Scott & White


Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center


Texoma Medical Center


Best Medical Supplies


Breath of Life


Elite Med Supply


TMC Medical Supply and Scrubs


Best Mental Health Services


Tri-Med Behavioral Health


WNJ Behavioral Health Services


TMC Behavioral Health Center


Best Nurse


Run off


Best Nursing Home


Focused Care


Homestead of Denison


Pecan Tree Healthcare & Rehab


Best OB/GYN


Dr. Ashley Brumm


Dr. Gary Grafa


Dr. Todd Culter


Best Opthamologist (Eye Surgeon)


Dr. Clint Long - Long Vision


Dr. Andrew Bossen - RGB


Dr. Bill Plauche - RGB


Best Optometrist


Dr. B Drobny OD - Patterson Optical


Dr. Jon Anders - Anders Optical


Dr. Jerry Gundersheimer - Eye Do Optical


Best Orthodontist


Run off


Best Orthopedic Surgeon


Run off


Best Pain Management


Dr. Sameer Syed


Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan


Dr. Deborah Fisher


Best Pediatric Dentist


Pediatric Dental Specialists


Pediatric Dentistry of Sherman


Peppermint Dental


Best Pediatric Home Health


Children’s Home Healthcare


Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health


Best Pediatrician


Dr. Bryan Kalil


Dr. Joseph Lipscomb


Dr. Tim Brumit


Best Place for Physical Therapy


WNJ


Peak Physical Therapy


TMC Outpatient Therapy


Best Place for Speech Therapy


Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health


The Rehabilitation Center


TMC Outpatient Therapy


Best Plastic Surgeon


Dr. Chase Derrick


Dr. Chirag Mehta


Dr. John Papaila


Best Podiatrist (Foot Doctor)


Dr. Craig Cranford


Dr. Matthew Jackman


Dr. John Sciortino


Best Radiology Services


WNJ


Baylor Scott & White


TMC Advanced Medical Imaging


Best Rehabilitation Care


Pecan Tree Healthcare and Rehab


Carrus


Reba McEntire Center for Rehabilitation


Best Sleep Services


Carrus


WNJ


TMC Sleep Lab


Best Urgent Care/Walk-in Clinic


TMC Urgent Care


One Medical


Sherman Medical


Best Vein Care


TMC


Vein Center of North Texas


Best Wound Care


Pecan Tree Healthcare and Rehabilitation


WNJ


TMC Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine


SERVICES


Best Attorney - Civil


Bill Kennedy


Brett Evans


LeCrone Law Firm


Best Attorney - Criminal


James Morris


Bill Kennedy


Britton Brooks


Best Attorney - Family


James Fry


Britton Brooks


Sheila Shea


Best Attorney - Real Estate


Ben Munson


Princess “Penny” Brown


Brett Evans


Best Auto Body/Collision Repair


Sherman Collision Repair


Star Auto Body & Alignment


Parkway Buick GMC


Best Auto Dealer Service Department


Blake Utter Ford


Bob Utter Ford


Parkway Buick GMC


Best Auto Repair and Service


B & B Automotive & Wrecker


Bob Utter Ford


Parkway Buick GMC


Best Barber Shop


Gents VII Barbershop


Fellas Men’s Hair


Bros House of Fades


Best Car Salesperson


Mike Nelson


Jonah Peters


Kevin Hayes


Best Car Wash


Lone Star #50


The Wash Factory


Whistle Stop


Best Criminal Defense Attorney


Run off


Best Daycare


Pre School for Little Zebras


Liberty Christian Child Care


Kiddie Kampus


Best Divorce Attorney


James Fry


Britton Brooks


Sheila Shea


Best Electrical Services


Webbs Electric


Reynolds Electric


Top Notch Electrician


Best Fence Company


Reliable Roofing & Fencing


Ace Quality Fencing


King Cole Enterprise


Best Florist


Hannah’s Special Occasions


Wayside Florist


Judy’s Flower Shop


Best Foundation Repair


Run off


Best Funeral Home


Dannel


Fisher


Waldo


Best Hair Salon


Run off


Best Heat & Air Services


Run off


Best Home Painting Service


Run off


Best Interior Design


Iris Design Consulting


Angie Wilson


Interior Home Store


Best Locksmith


Texoma Roadside Rescue


Midway Lock and Key


Lockdoc


Best Nail Salon


Maxim Salon and Spa


Ivy’s Lash and Nail Bar


Luxor


Best Pet Boarding


The Kennels On Farmington


A1 Dog Grooming and Boarding Kennels


Tailwaggers


Best Pet Groomer


A1 Dog Grooming and Boarding Kennels


Snooty Pup


Big Dog Little Dog


Best Photographer


Michelle Carney Photography


Courtney Mitchell Photography


Joanney Rigdon Photography


Best Plumbing Services


Run off


Best Remodeling Services


Run off


Best Roofer


Abel Aleman


Lankford


K&M


Best Security Company


Run off


Best Storage Facility


About Self Storage


Camel Maxi Storage


Five Star Storage


Best Towing Service


B and B Automotive


Bob Utter


Lone Star Haulin


Best TV Provider


Cavender’s Home Theater


CableOne


Cherokee Communications


Best Veterinarian


Run off


SHOPPING & COMMERCE


Best Antique Store


Vintage Mercantile


Main Street Mall


Touch of Class


Best Auto Dealership


Parkway Buick GMC


Bob Utter Ford


Classic of Texoma


Best Boat Sales


Cedar Mills Marina


Grandpappy Point


MarineMax at Highport


Best Boot Store/Western Wear


Boot Barn


Wear Risk


Dennard’s


Best Farm/Ranch Supplies


Dennard’s


Orscheln


Tractor Supply


Best Flooring Retailer


Lowe’s


Gold Star Carpet One


Robert’s Decorator Supply


Best Furniture Store


Signature Home Furnishings


Ashley Furniture Homestore


Knight Furniture


Best Gas Station


Lone Star Food Store #50


Sam’s Club


QuikTrip


Best Household Consignment


My Friend’s House


Fan and Flame


Main Street Mall


Best Jewelry Store


Kay Jewelers


Jeweler’s Bench


McEwen Jewelers


Best Landscape Rock & Gravel


Weger Sand and Gravel


C & L Natural Stone


Good Earth Soil and Materials


Best Liquor Store


Run off


Best Locally Owned Business


Fierce Motions in Dance


Knight Furniture


Downtown Escape Rooms


Best Mattress Retailer


Denver Mattress


Mattress Plus More


Knight Furniture & Mattress


Best Nursery/Garden Shop


Wilson’s Farm Pottsboro


Rustic Gardens and Imports


Twin Oaks Nursery


Best Outdoor Furniture and Accessories


Ashley Homestore


Crabtree’s


Lowe’s


Best Pawn Shop


Cash America


F&I Pawn


Best Pawn


Best Place to Buy a Firearm


Academy


Past and Blast


Best Pawn


Best Place to Buy a Pool or Spa


All Pro Pools


Allison


Texoma Country Pools & Spa


Best Place to Buy an ATV


Outdoor Powersports


Jones Powersports


Sherman Powersports


Best Place to Buy Metal Building


Monitor


Mueller


Metal Warehouse


Best Sewing/Quilting Shop


Run off


Best Thrift Store


Crisis Center Thrift Store


Resale Barn - Pottsboro


Goodwill


Best Used Car Dealership


Classic of Texoma


Bob Utter Ford


Parkway Buick GMC


Best Women’s Clothing


Belk


Sandi’s


Clothing Glitzy Girlz


Best Apartment Complex


Run off


Best Art Gallery


Gallery Off the Square


Mary Karam Art Gallery


Sparrows Gallery


Best Assisted Living


Traditions Senior Living and Memory Care


The Renaissance


Brookdale Willows


Best Bank Teller


Ricky Noth - Bank of Texas


Kara Harrelson - Independent Bank


Glenda Townsend - Texas Star Bank


Best College Professor


Rusty Weatherly - Grayson College


Joanna Bryant - Grayson College


Rachel Sumrall - Grayson College


Best Elementary Teacher


Run off


Best Firefighter/EMT


Run off


Best Health Club/Gym


Run off


Best Independent Senior Living


Run off


Best Law Enforcement Officer


Brandon Toney


Tony Bennie


Mike Eppler


Best Local Artist


Run off


Best Non-profit Organization


Run off


Best Principal


Rhonda Johnson - Crutchfield Elementary School


Steven Traw - Sory Elementary School


Natalie Hicks - Mayes Elementary School


Best Secondary Teacher (Middle and High School)


Dale Rhodes - Denison High School


Whitney Smith - Whitewright High School


Amanda Garza - Denison High School


Best Tech Company


Finisar


GlobiTech


Best Temp Agency


Snelling


Manpower


Express


Best Wedding/Event Venue


Run off