Long before Jonathon Morgan worked with U.S. intelligence officials or made headlines for controversial social media activity, he was a 21-year-old dad seeking to connect with other young parents.

That was 14 years ago, when Morgan turned to online communities to seek advice, camaraderie and friendship with others who found themselves in a similar situation.

He reveled in the ecosystems the internet could form, so he tried to understand them -- first with coding, then with blogging, and eventually by beginning in 2013 to study conflict online.

All of it led to New Knowledge, an Austin cybersecurity company Morgan founded in 2015 that has experienced skyrocketing growth and recognition during the past year.

New Knowledge, which mainly helps companies become aware of disinformation targeting them online, has built tools used by advocacy groups to track fraudulent activity on the internet and worked with the U.S. government to better understand Russian disinformation campaigns.

But it has also been linked to a partisan social media project during the 2017 Senate election in Alabama, something the company has tried to distance itself from.

At the center of it all has been Morgan, a now 35-year-old CEO who said he’s trying to build a company for the betterment of society, even as he’s faced questions about his motives.

“I was heavily invested in the early days of the internet,” Morgan said. “What it seemed like at the time was society’s biggest, best opportunity to democratize information. Anybody can put content online. It seemed like it had a lot of promise.”

Morgan’s first foray into researching how the internet can shape political beliefs was about five years ago as a member of a technology nonprofit named Ushahidi, where Morgan began investigating how foreign terrorist groups could sway populations through social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

Morgan wrote website codes as a high school student in the United Kingdom and Ohio, but it wasn’t until graduating from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 2004 that he started delving deeper into online research. He taught himself machine learning and data science techniques to better understand online activity, and in 2015, co-wrote a paper for Washington-based think tank Brookings Institution related to activity on Twitter by the terrorist organization ISIS.

That same year, just before America’s focus would shift to disinformation attacks online in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, Morgan founded New Knowledge, a company that first focused on machine learning but eventually branded itself as “the world’s first platform for defending online communities from social media manipulation.”

Although its research has mainly been associated with the political realm, the privately-held startup’s primary work is in the corporate world. New Knowledge says it helps firms determine if negative information about them online -- whether on product reviews, social media platforms or another medium -- is coming from a fraudulent source. It uses various software-related tactics to isolate networks of disinformation, which allows companies to only respond to verified problems.

In the past year, as more people have become aware of disinformation campaigns, New Knowledge has grown significantly. Morgan said annual revenue has increased tenfold to millions of dollars as its customer base has risen from one major firm to five. New Knowledge, which to date has raised a total of $15 million, declines to share the names of companies it serves, citing the sensitivity of its work, but Morgan said the company’s chief customers are “high-profile Fortune 100 companies.”

Just a year ago, New Knowledge worked out of a leased house in Austin’s Cherrywood neighborhood and employed about 10 people. Now, roughly 55 full-time staff members fill the company’s new 9th-floor office inside downtown’s Omni Hotel. The modern space features lounge chairs, potted plants and a board room with a bird’s eye view of downtown.

'A watershed moment'

The past two years have seen an upswing in the number of entities trying to prevent disinformation online, said Rob Faris, research director at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center, which studies cyber-related issues.

“The 2016 election was a watershed moment,” for that industry's growth, Faris said. In addition to New Knowledge and a New York-based tech firm named Graphika, this effort has been led by institutions such as Stanford’s Project on Democracy and the Internet, or think tanks such as the Atlantic Council.

“The trend seems pretty clear,” Faris said. “Vulnerabilities in media ecosystems help (spread) disinformation.”

As New Knowledge has delved more into the disinformation space, its rise has been unmistakably correlated with its work in politics -- from articles written by Morgan about the alt-right in the Washington Post, to the development in 2017 of a database called the Hamilton 68 dashboard.

The dashboard was a concept led by the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a bipartisan advocacy group formed in 2017 to counter efforts by Russia and other nations to undermine democracy in the U.S. and Europe. The dashboard tracked 600 Twitter accounts from 2017 to 2018 that it said were linked to Russian agencies.

News media members and other researchers regularly used the dashboard to cite Russian activity on social media, especially during high-profile incidents such as last year’s Austin bombings, but critics also lamented the tool's lack of transparency because, for example, it didn’t specify which Twitter accounts it followed.

Alliance for Securing Democracy says it plans to release a second version of the dashboard, this time with a list of monitored accounts. Morgan said he is not currently involved in the next iteration but is open to helping the advocacy group again if asked.

Efforts by Morgan and New Knowledge’s director of research, Renee DiResta, to connect with other researchers and policy makers to better understand the social internet has led the company to notable work. Last year, New Knowledge produced a 101-page report for the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee that revealed the scope of Russia’s effort during the 2016 election to cause discord among American citizens and sway the election.

The report describes how Russia, through its Internet Research Agency, manufactured fake social media accounts on virtually every platform to create fraudulent support of President Donald Trump. The agency, New Knowledge reported, aggravated existing divisions in American society, tried to suppress voting and targeted specific groups such as black voters.

“There’s a national security component to our research,” Morgan said of New Knowledge’s participation in the report. “If law enforcement agencies feel like our technology is helping them protect Americans and our elections, we’re happy to be of service.”

'It was important'

But while Morgan’s research has helped better understand foreign threats against America on the internet -- work that has helped his status rise among the tech community in Austin -- he’s also been accused of using the same deceitful tactics he says his company is trying to stop.

During 2017’s Senate election in Alabama between Democrat Doug Jones, who would win, and Republican Roy Moore, Morgan was involved with a project that targeted 650,000 likely voters.

In a redacted summary of the project published on the website Medium, involved members described an aggressive online campaign to sway votes toward the Democratic candidate, including creating a fake Facebook page and manufacturing a bot network on Twitter and Facebook that targeted Moore. Project members said they “experimented with many of the tactics now understood to have influenced the 2016 elections.”

Morgan has acknowledged that he worked with American Engagement Technologies, a technology startup funded by internet billionaire and Democratic supporter Reid Hoffman that is believed to be behind the project. However, Morgan said, his only role was in the creation of a fraudulent Facebook account, named “Alabama Conservative Politics,” and says he had no knowledge of any grander project to sway votes or create a bot network. His effort, Morgan said, was solely to better discern “countermessaging” tactics.

“I was a researcher trying to understand the answers to what I felt were important questions,” Morgan said. "It felt like it was important to do at the time.”

In December, Morgan was one of five people who had their accounts suspended by Facebook. The social media site said the suspensions were for "coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election. We take a strong stand against people or organizations that create networks of accounts to mislead others about who they are or what they're doing."

Regardless of intent, Morgan’s involvement in the project raised questions about New Knowledge’s goals and operations. More significantly, however, it could have altered the perception of the research community and delegitimized researchers who are trying to conduct legitimate experiments, according to Elizabeth Bodine-Baron, a data scientist at California-based think tank RAND Corporation who has studied social media disinformation tactics by Russia.

“What I have seen (from the Alabama project) certainly raises red flags of, was this ethical?" Bodine-Baron said. "Did someone ask the question of 'what are the consequences?' It is a researcher’s obligation to ensure that the research they are doing is ethical.”

Morgan said he and his company’s work is not ideological and that he doesn't want to be associated with partisan efforts or immoral research.

While he is open to working with the intelligence community again, he said New Knowledge will continue to primarily work with commercial businesses.

For now, that means focusing on building up the company’s customer base and its staff. New Knowledge plans to have about 85 full-time employees by the end of the year.

The new jobs will be spread out throughout the company, Morgan said, including in sales, marketing and on the technology side.

“We’ll continue to build that technology that helps identify manipulative activity online,” he said. “We’re trying to do it without the wheels falling off.”