A Southmayd couple got probation this week after pleading guilty to stealing around $150,000 from their employer. Ashley Sue Belcher and her husband Rusty Belcher will each have to pay $45,000 in restitution according to the plea deal approved Thursday by Judge Jim Fallon in the 15th state District Court.

In addition, each will have to pay a $1,000 fine.

The two were indicted in October on the theft charges after the owner of 69/82 Metal Recyclers in Denison approached the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office with allegations that the two employees stole money from the business between March 2017 and June 2018.

“Investigators conducted an audit of the financial records of the business and interviewed the suspects,” GCSO Lt. John Holloway said in an Oct. 12th email sent to the Herald Democrat.

Holloway said the sheriff’s office determined there was probable cause for the offense of theft greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000, which is a third-degree felony.

In a previous interview, 69/82 Metal Recyclers owner Jeff Hill said Rusty Belcher had worked at his business for five years and Ashley Belcher for two years, but the pair’s behavior had recently caught his attention, as well as that of his staff. Hill said he and his employees saw the Belchers make expensive purchases on items like an RV and that they had spent a considerable amount of time and money gambling at an area casino.

Hill said the couple was responsible for issuing tickets that stated the approximate weight and value of inventory received and submitting the tickets to the business for payout. While Hill said he and his staff were suspicious of the couple for some time, the two regularly produced balanced tickets and figures. Hill said he eventually reviewed tickets and surveillance footage dating back more than a year and called the sheriff’s office after he believed he had amassed enough evidence to show the Belchers’ were duplicating tickets, altering the numbers and collecting the payments.

“Stealing from someone that has given you and your spouse employment, especially in the amount and with the frequency as in this case, is deplorable” Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young, who prosecuted the case, said in a written statement.

District Attorney Brett Smith added that the plea agreement was reached in an effort to have the victim receive restitution from the defendants. The couple were both represented by Grayson County attorney Jason Butscher who did not immediately return calls seeking a statement Friday.