Ana Gonzales is a single mother raising three kids in Stephenville and soon she will have a new home.

Erath County Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 20th home on Tuesday for Gonzales and her family.

“After the divorce, I’ve been staying with my dad so my kids don’t have their own space," she said.

Gonzales moved to the United States from Mexico 18 years ago, and for the past three years has been working six days a week as a cook at Mi Tierra restaurant in Dublin.

She has three kids; Esren, 17, Cesar Esteban, 13, and Matthew Luke, 3.

“I try to always be involved with my children. Any free time I have, I spend it with them,” she said.

In order to receive a home from Habitat for Humanity, the recipient has to put in sweat equity hours building a home for another family.

When asked why she decided to become a volunteer for Habitat, she said, “I’ve always tried to be helpful with other people. [I thought] maybe, later on, I can get some help to get my own path for my kids and for myself.”