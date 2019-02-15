The Texoma area’s shortage on available housing could soon see some additional relief as Sherman officials have approved plans — both preliminary and final — for more than 300 residential lots in the last six months.

The most recent approval came when the Sherman City Council approved a development agreement with Mitchell Enterprises Ltd. earlier this month for the construction of public facilities in a new 38 lot residential development on Copley Street on the city’s east side.

“It will include city streets, water, sewer and storm drainage improvements,” Director of Engineering Clint Philpott said of the development agreement. “The development will extend Copley Street to the north.”

As part of the agreement, which was approved unanimously by the council, Mitchell Enterprises will pay Sherman $12,927.12 for public inspection of the facilities to be built in the development, which is on 10.704 acres just east of South Valentine Drive and near that road’s intersection with East Leslie Lane.

Last month, the Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission approved replat requests for 93-residential lots in Heritage Farms Estate. That request was made by Wyldewood Homes LLC for the development that will be in the 1100-1300 blocks of South FM 1417 and includes six additional commercial lots.

In December, the Sherman council approved a development agreement with Brookstone Estates Development Joint Venture for the construction of a public roadway in Brookstone Estates, a planned 86-lot subdivision on the city’s west side. That development is set to be on Brookstone Drive, which is off of FM 1417 to the southeast of Quail Run Road.

The month before that agreement was approved, the P&Z commission approved the final plat and a site plan for the second phase of the Preserve, a 42-lot housing development in the 4100-4300 blocks of Quail Run Road. A specific use permit was also approved to allow 21 of those planned houses to be patio homes.

The council also approved a pair of housing developments in November that could bring nearly 50 new homes to the city — one for 24 patio homes to be built in the 1400-1600 blocks of South FM 1417 and the other was a resolution authorizing a development agreement for 23 residential lots between South Baker Park Drive to the west and West Center Street to the south.

When the number of new housing agreements was brought up at a council meeting late last year, City Manager Robby Hefton explained market forces determine how much housing is enough.

“There still is a limited inventory of available housing, I know that to be the case,” Hefton said, before explaining his understanding is developers have a “sweet spot” of available housing numbers they’re trying to reach.

Hefton he said he believes a inventory of homes priced between $160,000 and $210,000 is what developers are trying to build in Sherman.

“Four years ago, that band was $120,000 to $150,000 and now there aren’t many houses that are in that category at all,” Hefton said before summarizing his feeling on the amount of housing being currently developed in Sherman. “I think it’s good for the city.”