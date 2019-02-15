Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Lawler returned home to visit children at the Grayson County Shelter Friday and hand out autographed footballs.

Lawler made a name for himself in his rookie year with the Rams and got to do something rare for rookies — play int he recent Super Bowl. Speaking to a group of children Friday, he talked about the value of persistence and hard work.

“As long as you work at it, you can do anything you put your mind to,” Lawler said. “Every day work towards your goal. It’s not something that just happens. Even when you get there, you still put in long hour days. I get up at 5:30 or six everyday and don’t get home until 7 p.m.”

Lawler told the children it doesn’t matter whether they’re from a small town like Pottsboro or a big city like Los Angeles, everyone still comes together as a community. Lawler also said he enjoys getting to be a role model for children.

“It’s to help the kids out — it’s all about the kids, even football is all about the kids,” Lawler said. “If I can go somewhere and put a smile on someone’s face or sign autographs, I will do it every day of the week. It only takes 30-40 minutes of my time. It’s very rewarding. It’s not something I take lightly. It is important to use the platform we are given to give back to help others.”

Lawler told the children his message doesn’t apply just to getting to the NFL, but any dream a young person wants to chase to be persistent and never give up. Brittney Sanchez, from Southmayd, was with her three children, who came to see Lawler. She said she follows the shelter on Facebook and is a big supporter of the work it does. Her boys are also big football fans and where very excited to meet the professional player.

“It’s really cool to see someone who made it so far come back to where he started,” Sanchez said. “It means a lot to these children. They are less fortunate. It is important we all come together and show them we all care.”

Mannuel Beates was staying in the shelter with his family.

“Giving back to the people is always good,” Beates said. “It is a good figure to have visit. Now the kids have an ambition to aim for something higher. Having someone be a role model is good for them. They are more likely to be productive and happy.”

Lawler began playing football when he was in third grade. He graduated from Pottsboro High School, where he played football there before going to Southern Methodist University. He was drafted by the Rams in the 2018 NFL draft and ended his rookie season with an appearance in the biggest game in professional football, Super Bowl LIII.