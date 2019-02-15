Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said most of the 100 Grayson County voters flagged by the Texas Secretary of State’s office for citizenship check ended being naturalized citizens.

“We have reviewed the voter registration documents individually and it appears that the vast majority of those on the list are naturalized citizens and will not be sent any type of communications from our office,” Patterson said via email. “There are approximately 10 voters that we will follow-up with to make a final determination.”

Patterson added her office will not be sending out any letters with a deadline for voter cancellation at this point.

The 100 Grayson County voters were part of a group of some 95,000 registered voters flagged late last month by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office for citizenship reviews.

In an advisory released late month, the Secretary of State’s Office said it was flagging individuals who had provided the Texas Department of Public Safety with some form of documentation — including a work visa or a green card — that showed they were not a citizen when they were obtaining a driver’s license or an ID card. Among the individuals flagged, about 58,000 individuals cast a ballot in one or more elections from 1996 to 2018.

In its initial press release, the secretary of state’s office said registered voters identified as non-citizens should receive a “Notice of Examination” from the county registrar indicating their registration status is being examined. The registered voter will then be “required to provide proof of citizenship in order to stay registered.” Individuals indicating they are not a U.S. citizen — and those who don’t respond within 30 days — will have their voter registration canceled by the voter registrar, the press release said.

Late last month, the Texas Tribune reported officials from several counties to the south of Grayson County received calls from the secretary of state’s office indicating some of the voters on the list were incorrectly included because they had submitted their voter registration applications at Texas Department of Public Safety offices.