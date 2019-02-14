Denison Police said a 1-year-old boy died Wednesday night after his father reportedly left him alone in a bathtub.

Lt. Mike Eppler said, just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 2800 block of West Crawford Road. Eppler said the boy’s father told investigators he was giving his son a bath and briefly left him to complete another task.

“He said he stepped away for just a very sort period of time to feed the dog,” Eppler said. “When he came back, his son was face down in the water.”

Eppler said a neighbor performed CPR on the child while a call for help was made to 911. Emergency officials arrived at the residence and transported the boy for treatment.

“He was first taken to TMC (Texoma Medical Center) and then down to Children’s Medical Center Dallas, where he passed away last night, during surgery,” Eppler said.

Eppler said he could not provide additional details amid the ongoing investigation, but confirmed no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The Denison Police lieutenant encouraged parents to keep a watchful eye on their children and to never leave young children unattended near water.

“Just be very careful with your children,” Eppler said.